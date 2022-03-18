Missouri announced the signings of distance runners Declan Tunney and Andrew Smock on Friday.
Tunney, hailing from Orland Park, Illinois, runs at Sandburg High School, where he set a personal best in the 5,000-meter run at Lyons Township Mike Kuharic Invitational in September with a time of 15 minutes, 26.2 seconds.
In the three mile, Tunney set his PR of 14:29.3 at the IHSA Class 3A State Cross Country Championships, which was good for fifth in the race.
Smock competes for Ladue High School in St. Louis. While only running the 5,000 this past cross-country season, he set his PR of 15:20.7 at the MSHSAA Class 4 State XC Championships in November.