Missouri's men's and women's cross country traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2021 Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Friday.
The Tigers finished as the sixth-placed team in the men's 8k B race with 147 points. The five runners for Missouri were freshmen Blake Morris, Quentin Worley, Jonathan Schmidt, Luke Winkler and Angus Beer.
The meet began with the women's 6k B race, which had a pair of Tigers running. Senior runner Abby Hake finished 81st with a time of 23 minutes, 50 seconds, while sophomore runner Andi Bowman finished 88th of 89 with a time of 25:02.5. Missouri didn't have enough runners in the race to qualify for the team standings.
Missouri finished 33rd out of 36 teams in the women's 6k championship race with 835 points. The team fielded seven runners: Sarah Chapman, Jenna Schwartz, Mikayla Reed, Allison Newman, Isabelle Christiansen, McKenna Revord and Reilly Revord.
The men's team finished 31st out of 32 teams in the men's 8k championship race, compiling 953 points. The first finisher for the Tigers was Mitchell Small, who finished in 176th place with a 25:13.2 time. William Sinclair, Martin Prodanov, Owen Bishop, Marquette Wilhite, Jacob Nicholson and Royce Fisher rounded out the 226-man field.
The Tigers next event is the SEC Championship meet on Oct. 29 .
Columbia College volleyball loses to Montana Tech
The 19th-ranked Columbia College volleyball team lost in five sets to 17th-ranked Montana Tech in its first game of the 2021 Grand View Women's Volleyball Tournament in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Diggers played the Cougars close in the first set, but Columbia escaped with a 25-19 win.
The Cougars followed that with a 26-24 win in the second set. Montana Tech responded in the third set, winning 25-21.
The Diggers rode the momentum into the fourth set, matching the score total from the third set, and forced the match to go the distance.
The final set didn't go the way the Cougars hoped as they fell 15-13, solidifying the 3-2 loss and snapping a seven-game win streak.