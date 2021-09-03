Missouri cross country earned second place on both the men's and women's teams in their first cross country meet of the season Friday at Gans Creek in Columbia. The teams faced off against Arkansas, Kentucky and Vanderbilt.
The men raced first in a 6,000-meter run. Missouri junior Marquette Wilhite was the first Tiger to cross the finish line. He finished fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 49 seconds. Junior Mitchell Small and freshman William Sinclair also finished in the top 10 for the Tigers, with Small finishing in seventh and Sinclair finishing in ninth.
Kentucky won the event with 29 points. Wildcat freshman Ethan Kern took the win in the race, finishing in 17:36.9, just one of four Wildcats to finish in the top 10. Missouri was able to hold off Arkansas for the second-place finish, with the teams scoring 50 and 52 points, respectively. Vanderbilt finished in fourth with 103 points.
The women took part in a 5,000-meter race. Junior Mikayla Reed led the way for the Tigers, as she finished 10th in 17:28.8. All five of the team's scorers finished between 10th and 20th.
In the team scores, it was all Arkansas. The Razorbacks finished with 15 points, the best score in cross country. Their individuals finished first through seventh in the race, with junior Lauren Gregory winning in a time of 16:54.4. Missouri finished in second place with 68 points, followed by Vanderbilt with 74 and Kentucky with 84.
Missouri head coach Marc Burns said that while he was pleased with the result, he expected a little bit more from the men.
"Honestly, I thought the men would run a little bit better as a group," he said. "I think they're also a little bit tired, they're running a ton of miles right now. But I would say I expected a little bit more from those guys."
Burns said that even without their top runner on the women's team in Sarah Chapman, he was thoroughly impressed by the team's run and thinks that once Chapman gets back on the course, they've got a pretty good squad.
"I thought the women ran as a group really well," he said. "That front group for our women was fantastic. The probably exceeded expectations today as far as where I thought they were at, so that's really exciting."
The Tigers will race again in two weeks, when they compete in the Commodore Classic at Vanderbilt. Burns said that while the meet will still be taken seriously, the team will be preparing to go big once October comes around.
"We're going to look at these next four weeks as our last big training block," he said. "We might be a little bit tired at Vanderbilt, but I think it's going to pay off big dividends for us when October starts."