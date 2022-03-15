Missouri baseball didn’t leave its bats in the desert.
The Tigers were explosive in the batter’s box, beating St. Louis 18-4. In a quick turnaround from a loss Sunday in Phoenix , Missouri managed 17 hits and triggered the run-rule in the seventh inning.
Like most games recently, Torin Montgomery notched an RBI in the first inning — this time he got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. Montgomery has recorded a first-inning RBI in six of his past seven games. This time he wasn’t alone, as four different Tigers earned an RBI in the first inning. Fox Leum followed Montgomery with a two-RBI single.
Tre Morris poked a grounder through the infield for a single to get his first of three hits on the day. Another hit-by pitch and a sac fly put Missouri up 6-0 after the first. Leum had been struggling coming into the game hitting .190, but managed two hits and three RBI.
“I think it’s just about keeping confidence,” Leum said. “Baseball is a game of failure, I think the biggest thing you can do is take each day as a new day.”
It looked like the Billikens would keep it close. In the second inning, they added two runs on a home run.
Saint Louis got to the Tigers’ bullpen as well. Missouri starter Nathan Landry was pulled after 1⅔ innings, turning the ball over to Jacob Kush.
Kush steadied things down closing out the inning giving up no runs, in total he pitched 3⅓ innings and only gave up one run on one hit.
After being blanked in the third and fourth, the Tigers’ offense roared back to life in the fifth inning. A pair of singles combined with a sacrifice fly added three more runs to Missouri’s total. Nander De Sedas hit one of the two singles recording his second of four RBI. De Sedas is in his first year with team after transferring from Florida State. He has been working his way into the lineup and has started the past two games.
“It always helps to see consistent pitches everyday,” De Sedas said. “I’m just trying to take advantage of every opportunity Coach Bieser gives me to help the team win”
Then the Tigers blew the game open in the sixth. The inning started with eight straight balls, as the first two batters for Missouri got on base. Juju Stevens singled to drive in one run, followed by Ty Wilmsmeyer, who singled home another. De Sedas cleared the bases with a triple before getting driven home by a 376-foot home run from Jackson Beaman.
Mike Coletta added a final run on a single, then it was up to the bullpen to end the game early.
After Kush’s day was over, the Tigers threw out a series of bullpen arms, but Trae Robertson came in and recorded the final out. He faced one batter, throwing only two pitches.
“I was excited to be able to go to the bullpen so early,” coach Steve Bieser said. “Nathan Landry is a good piece for us on the weekend, if we run him five innings it stunts his opportunity to pitch on the weekend. There are (a) couple of guys sitting down into the bullpen I didn’t get a chance to throw due to the short game. Obviously, we are here to win ball games and whatever happens, happens.”