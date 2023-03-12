Missouri took advantage of an error from New Jersey Institute of Technology's (NJIT) infielder to secure a 5-3 victory at Sunday's series finale in Taylor Stadium.
In the bottom of the eighth, NJIT's infielders had an error off Tre Morris's hit. Missouri infielders Trevor Austin and Hank Zeisler took advantage of the error by running home to regain the lead for the Tigers (12-3).
Sophomore infielder Justin Colon continued the hot inning with a sacrifice fly to center field to score senior Matt Garcia, extending Missouri's lead to 5-3.
Juju Stevens and Zeisler both also had RBI for Missouri. Stevens hit an RBI double to right field in the fifth inning, and Zeisler hit a sacrifice fly to bring Luke Mann home in the sixth.
Missouri's pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts.
Right-hander Rorik Maltrud had a stellar start on the mound. Maltrud struck out seven batters and only allowed two hits in four innings.
MU reliever Tony Neubeck also had a solid performance for the Tigers. The left-hander struck out three batters and allowed one hit and one run in three innings.
Sixth-year senior pitcher Zach Franklin closed out the game for Missouri despite giving up a two-run home run to NJIT infielder Jared Donnelly in the eighth inning. The right-hander recorded six strike outs as he pitched in the final two innings.
The Tigers will look to build off this victory as they host Lamar at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Taylor Stadium.