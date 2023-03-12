Missouri took advantage of an error from New Jersey Institute of Technology's (NJIT) infielder to secure a 5-3 victory at Sunday's series finale in Taylor Stadium.

In the bottom of the eighth, NJIT's infielders had an error off Tre Morris's hit. Missouri infielders Trevor Austin and Hank Zeisler took advantage of the error by running home to regain the lead for the Tigers (12-3).

