Despite an inconsistent offensive performance, Missouri made crucial plays when it mattered the most to defeat Ole Miss in four sets Wednesday night in Oxford. Four Tigers, including Tyanna Omazic, recorded double-digit kills.
Omazic was impressive from the start. After missing the Tigers’ first match against the Rebels because of an injury, Missouri’s middle blocker recorded six kills on .750 hitting in the first set alone to ensure Missouri got its redemption against an Ole Miss team that defeated the Tigers on Oct. 9. The Kansas City product finished the night with a team-leading 15 kills on .357 hitting while also adding an ace and 1.5 total blocks to finish tied for the team lead in total points with 18.
However, it wasn’t just Omazic who had a good night. Leketor Member-Meneh, Kylie Deberg and Dariana Hollingsworth-Santana all had 15 kills each in Missouri’s victory over Ole Miss. Member-Meneh struck for three service aces and tallied nine digs for a total of 18 total points.
Andrea Fuentes also did a great job of setting up the Tigers' offense. Fuentes recorded 56 assists and even added six digs and two kills. It was her eighth match with 50-plus assists this season.
Even with four great offensive performances, the Tigers struggled to get things going. Missouri hit just .267 in the match and made 30 total errors.
Missouri committed nine attacking errors and hit only .205 in the first set. An early 8-1 scoring run in the set is what allowed the Tigers to hold on to a close 25-23 first set victory.
The first set was then followed with the worst offensive set of the match for the Tigers . Missouri hit just .140 and committed nine total errors in its 25-22 second set loss. A struggling Rebel offense kept the set close, but they ultimately closed out the Tigers.
Missouri responded in the third set with a 25-19 domination, led by an offense that hit .412. Member-Meneh and Omazic led the offense in the third set by combining for nine of the Tigers’ 17 third set kills. Missouri built a big lead off the back of 5-0 and 6-1 scoring runs that the Rebels had no answer for. The Tigers held Ole Miss to .242 hitting in the third set, their second lowest set mark of the match.
With momentum building, Missouri used it to its advantage to go on a 7-1 scoring run in the fourth set to take a 17-10 lead and end any Rebels’ hopes of extending the match to five sets. The Tigers eventually held on for 25-21 in the fourth set and seal victory. Hollingsworth-Santana lead the way in the fourth set with seven kills.
“I’m definitely pleased with how our ladies fought all night and all month to be honest,” head coach Joshua Taylor said in a press release. “We’ve gone through a gauntlet of a schedule in November, particularly with a lot of matches on the road. Getting wins on the road in SEC play is so big. We have one more match to go with a big Saturday contest at home against LSU. We are excited to be back in Hearnes and can’t wait to play in front of our great fans.”
The win improved the Tigers to 20-7 on the season and 12-5 in conference play. Missouri kept its position in fourth place after Texas A&M also won over South Carolina on Wednesday. The Tigers’ victory marked the fifth season in a row that Missouri has won 20 games, its longest streak of 20-plus win seasons.
The Tigers will be back on the court at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the season finale against LSU in what will be their senior night. Fans can stream the match live online at WatchESPN. On Sunday, the NCAA selection show will begin at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.