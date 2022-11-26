Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire was invited to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl at the Tigers football banquet Saturday, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy announced.
Playing through a separated AC joint in his shoulder Friday, McGuire totaled five tackles with two sacks against Arkansas. The defensive end suffered the injury against New Mexico State on Nov. 19.
McGuire started 12 games in his senior season. The edge totaled 39 tackles and 7.5 sacks in his fourth year with the Tigers, picking up SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors in Week 9 against South Carolina.
Prior to New Mexico State, McGuire noted this season was his last with the Tigers, looking at the next level this spring. He was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl watch list at the start of the season along with DJ Coleman, Trajan Jeffcoat, Darius Robinson, Martez Manuel, Javon Foster and Nate Peat.