Isaiah McGuire

Isaiah McGuire

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

Missouri defensive end Isaiah McGuire was invited to the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl at the Tigers football banquet Saturday, executive director of the Reese’s Senior Bowl Jim Nagy announced.

Playing through a separated AC joint in his shoulder Friday, McGuire totaled five tackles with two sacks against Arkansas. The defensive end suffered the injury against New Mexico State on Nov. 19.

  Sports reporter, Spring 2022

