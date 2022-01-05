Missouri diving participated in Day 3 of the Tennessee Diving Invitational on Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Senior Sarah Rousseau placed first in the women’s platform, posting a score of 272.25 in the final round. Her teammate Catie Rodocker scored 204.90, notching 12th place.
The women’s team placed fifth overall in the team event, scoring 262.55.
On the men’s side, Carlo Lopez (334.20) placed sixth and Jude Dierker (266.30) landed in 15th in the 3-meter dive preliminary round.
In the finals, Lopez placed sixth with a score of 344.0.
The Tigers will wrap up business in the tournament at 11 am. Thursday with the men’s platform event.