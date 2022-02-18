It was opening day for Missouri as it traveled to Louisiana to start its 2022 season against Nicholls State. The Tigers got on board in the second thanks to a two-run homer by Trevor Austin, and they never looked back, going on to win 12-1.
The bats were hot all night for Missouri as it recorded 14 hits and three home runs.
One bat was especially hot. After only managing 11 hits in all of 2021, Ty Wilmsmeyer recorded three hits, three RBI and his first collegiate home run.
Luke Mann was the other Tiger to homer, as he hit a lead-off home run to center field in the fourth inning.
That fourth inning saw Missouri score six runs to break the game open. Not only did the team bat around, it scored six runs, five of which came with two outs in the inning. The inning saw five different Tigers get a hit and eight different batters safely reach base. Missouri launched two home runs, scored a runner on a single and got a runner walked in.
Overall, it was just a dominant offensive performance from the Tigers as the team's well-rounded approach saw 10 different batters get a hit. The team walked eight times and struck out twice. Freshman Carlos Peña and Hector Mangual both recorded a hit and drove in a run in their first games.
The offense wasn't the only part of the team that came ready to play.
Spencer Miles got the start and delivered. The junior pitcher threw four innings, allowing four hits and one run. He passed the ball off to Kyle Potthoff who pitched three scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Meanwhile in the other dugout, the Colonels starting pitcher Nico Saltaformaggio lasted three innings while giving up five runs on six hits. Having to go to the bullpen early, Nicholls State used eight pitchers throughout the game.
Missouri finished the seventh inning up by 11 runs, triggering the run-rule and ending the game early.
For a Tiger team looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2021 season, this game was a good way to start. The Tigers will hope to keep up the momentum as they will face the Colonels three more times this series and will hand the ball off to Austin Troesser to start Saturday.