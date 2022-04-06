Missouri eases past Kansas, winning Border War

A sold-out crowd gathered Wednesday at Taylor Stadium to watch Missouri baseball beat rival Kansas 14-6. The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and continued to pile on runs throughout the game.
The first run didn’t come off Missouri bats but instead a throwing error from Kansas’ Maui Ahuna. The E6 allowed Josh Day to come in and score. Ahuna had a rough night on the job, as he had three errors that allowed three unearned runs.
Even though the Tigers got a lot of help, they produced plenty of runs without it. Seven different batters recorded hits for Missouri and five different hitters registered RBI.
Fresh off being named SEC player of the week, Fox Leum continued hitting the ball well. Leum plated two runs in the first and then drilled a home run straight to center field. Brought in to be the everyday designated hitter, Leum struggled at the start of the season but recently has found his groove. He credits his current success with not trying to do too much.
“Just being on time, trusting my approach, trusting our team approach,” Leum said. “Playing to the situation. Just read the game know what I should be doing and reading what I got to do on the field.”
Leum wasn’t alone in blasting homers.Battle grad Tre Morris joined him on a line drive that landed in the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth. The Columbia product put the Tigers up 9-2 with his two-run homer.
Despite Missouri consistently scoring runs, the Jayhawks managed to hang around. Nolan Metcalf single-handedly willed Kansas into the game. Metcalf went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. His efforts were in vain however, as behind an electric crowd, the Tigers fended off any real KU rally.
“That is what you want to do. We preach it all the time, we don’t wanna let up,” coach Steve Bieser said. “Having the extra incentive that it’s Kansas, I think they wanted to score a lot of runs. Whether it is midweek or conference play on the weekend it feels like you can never have enough runs.”
Although the rivalry hasn’t been as active in recent years, it was alive and well Wednesday, with the first sellout of Taylor Stadium this season. The fans made their presence known all night despite the game never being close.
“To get the crowd that we had tonight was fabulous,” Bieser said. “With the students coming out and the other athletic teams that supported us, the team really fed off that and we need more of that. You wanna play in front of crowds and that was a good crowd.”