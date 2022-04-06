 Skip to main content
Missouri eases past Kansas, winning Border War

Missouri eases past Kansas, winning Border War

A sold-out crowd gathered Wednesday at Taylor Stadium to watch Missouri baseball beat rival Kansas 14-6. The Tigers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and continued to pile on runs throughout the game.

The first run didn’t come off Missouri bats but instead a throwing error from Kansas’ Maui Ahuna. The E6 allowed Josh Day to come in and score. Ahuna had a rough night on the job, as he had three errors that allowed three unearned runs.

A crowd of fans walks through the gates

A crowd of fans walks through the gates of Taylor Stadium to watch Missouri basketball and Kansas battle Wednesday in Columbia. People came to cheer on their team in the Border War.

Even though the Tigers got a lot of help, they produced plenty of runs without it. Seven different batters recorded hits for Missouri and five different hitters registered RBI.

Fresh off being named SEC player of the week, Fox Leum continued hitting the ball well. Leum plated two runs in the first and then drilled a home run straight to center field. Brought in to be the everyday designated hitter, Leum struggled at the start of the season but recently has found his groove. He credits his current success with not trying to do too much.

Kyle Brown throws a pitch

Kyle Brown throws a pitch during Missouri’s game against Kansas on Wednesday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Missouri won 14-6.

“Just being on time, trusting my approach, trusting our team approach,” Leum said. “Playing to the situation. Just read the game know what I should be doing and reading what I got to do on the field.”

Leum wasn’t alone in blasting homers.Battle grad Tre Morris joined him on a line drive that landed in the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth. The Columbia product put the Tigers up 9-2 with his two-run homer.

Missouri’s Josh Day runs to home base

Missouri’s Josh Day runs to home base Wednesday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. Day earned a run for Missouri.

Despite Missouri consistently scoring runs, the Jayhawks managed to hang around. Nolan Metcalf single-handedly willed Kansas into the game. Metcalf went 3-for-5 with two home runs and five RBI. His efforts were in vain however, as behind an electric crowd, the Tigers fended off any real KU rally.

“That is what you want to do. We preach it all the time, we don’t wanna let up,” coach Steve Bieser said. “Having the extra incentive that it’s Kansas, I think they wanted to score a lot of runs. Whether it is midweek or conference play on the weekend it feels like you can never have enough runs.”

Nander De Sedas swings at a pitch

Missouri’s Nander De Sedas swings at a pitch Wednesday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia. De Sedas had three hits in his four at-bats for the Tigers and scored twice.

Although the rivalry hasn’t been as active in recent years, it was alive and well Wednesday, with the first sellout of Taylor Stadium this season. The fans made their presence known all night despite the game never being close.

“To get the crowd that we had tonight was fabulous,” Bieser said. “With the students coming out and the other athletic teams that supported us, the team really fed off that and we need more of that. You wanna play in front of crowds and that was a good crowd.”

Missouri baseball players’ pads, cleats and gloves

Missouri baseball players’ pads, cleats and gloves line the corridor to the locker room at Taylor Stadium on Wednesday in Columbia. Missouri next plays Tennessee on Friday.
