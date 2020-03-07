There’s something about the second inning that seems right for Missouri.
The Tigers secured victories in the second inning of both games against the Leathernecks, scoring a combined 11 runs. Missouri scored six in the second inning of its 6-5 win Saturday.
First baseman Brandt Belk and third baseman Luke Mann were on base when shortstop Austin James hit a 3-run shot to left field to kick off the Tigers’ high-scoring inning.
"I was just trying to get a pitch I could elevate," James said. "I had a runner in scoring position. I wanted to do some damage and he let the fast ball up and I put a good swing on it."
Runs from right fielder Blake Jackson, left fielder Josh Holt Jr. and second baseman Mark Vierling put Missouri up 6-0.
Missouri’s offense was led by catcher Chad McDaniel, Belk, Vierling and James. McDaniel was 3-for-3 on the day. Belk, whose 10-game hitting streak was ended by Western Illinois on Friday, went 2-for-4 Saturday. Vierling went 2-for-5 and James went 1-for-3.
"Chad McDaniel came back today and had some really good at-bats right there in the middle of our order and Brandt Belk rebounded and looked like the offensive guy that he’s been all season long," coach Steve Bieser said.
While Missouri’s offense was busy scoring six runs, the Tigers' starting pitcher Konnor Ash was busy having one of the best games of his season.
Bieser said after Friday’s game that he was looking for Konnor Ash to just be himself Saturday.
Ash bounced back from his start Feb. 29 against Oklahoma, where he had seven strikeouts, but gave up six hits and five runs in four innings. Five runs is the most he has given up in a start this season and six hits is tied for the most.
In 23 games last season, Ash gave up an average of 1.91 hits, 1.09 runs per game and registered 2.74 strikeouts per game.
Ash was back to his old self Saturday, registering the win with seven strikeouts and only giving up three hits and two runs in 5.2 innings. His seven strikeouts are the second most he’s thrown in a game this season. His three hits are the least he’s given up in a game this season and his two runs are tied for the least he’s given up in a game this season.
"I just went out there and tried to compete the best I could and let my defense work and it played out well," Ash said.
Missouri got into defensive trouble after Andrew Vail relieved Ash in the sixth inning. At that point, Missouri had a 6-2 lead over Western Illinois and had left fielder Chase VanDerGinst on second base with two outs in the inning.
Vail walked the first two batters he faced to load the bases. Vail gave up a hit to second baseman Max Slavens and two scored, cutting Missouri’s lead to 6-4.
Lukas Veinbergs came in for Vail and gave up the last run Western Illinois scored, putting the Leathernecks within one of the Tigers, which is as close as they would get.
While the Tigers came away with the win, they were held scoreless after the second inning for the second game in a row.
"We let our foot off the gas pedal," James said after the game. "We need to score in more than one inning. I think we did okay, but we can definitely do better."
Going into Sunday’s game against Western Illinois, the Tigers hope to improve in the same way they hoped to do Saturday, but failed.
"Getting everybody to play as one unit for nine innings rather than having the one big inning and then trying to hang on," Bieser said.
Missouri (8-5) and Western Illinois (0-11) play the final game in the series at 1 p.m. Sunday at Taylor Stadium in Columbia.