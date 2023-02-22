Dylan Leach

DYLAN LEACH

 Courtesy of MU Athletics

After winning two out of its three games to open up its season at the College Baseball Showdown this past weekend, Missouri will head to Miami for a four-game series against Florida International. 

The Panthers are coming off a 12-2 victory against Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday after dropping two games out of three against George Mason to begin the season.

