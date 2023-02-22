After winning two out of its three games to open up its season at the College Baseball Showdown this past weekend, Missouri will head to Miami for a four-game series against Florida International.
The Panthers are coming off a 12-2 victory against Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday after dropping two games out of three against George Mason to begin the season.
On Thursday, Missouri's batters will be facing redshirt junior pitcher Ryan Cabarcas, who didn't allow a single run in FIU's 8-2 loss to George Mason on Friday. The Tigers also are slated to be hitting against redshirt seniors Christian Santana and Angel Tiburcio this weekend.
The hitting leaders for the Panthers so far have been redshirt senior outfielder Mike Rosario and junior first baseman Ryne Guida. Rosario is hitting .429 with four RBI, and Guida is hitting .438 with seven hits so far this season.
Offense has been the strength for Missouri through its opening three games. The Tigers have recorded more hits than each of their opponents this season, including a 14-hit game against Texas and 16 hits in their victory over TCU.
Senior outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer and junior infielder Trevor Austin have been the hitting leaders for the Tigers so far. Wilmsmeyer has hit the ball seven times with four runs scored, including the go-ahead run to defeat TCU, and Austin is hitting .417 with five hits.
Fifth-year senior infielders Luke Mann and Cam Chick, junior outfielder Ross Lovich, sophomore infielder Justin Colon and junior catcher Dylan Leach have also provided consistent plate appearances for the Tigers. Leach hit a walk-off line drive into left field to beat Texas last Saturday for Missouri's first win of the season.
Juniors Ian Lohse and Javyn Pimental and senior Chandler Murphy are slated to get starts on the mound for the Tigers during the series.
Missouri will begin its four-game series against Florida International at 5:30 p.m Thursday in Miami.