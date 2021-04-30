Leading for most of a game doesn’t matter if you end up on the wrong end of the final score.
In No. 15 Missouri softball's case, it held a lead over No. 3 Florida until the sixth inning, when the script flipped. The Gators had three of their four hits in that inning, propelling them over the Tigers 5-2 in the series opener.
Pitcher Jordan Weber started well for Missouri. Through the first five innings, everything was great. Giving up a hit and two walks over that stretch, she was in total command.
Then came the sixth. Weber battled Florida’s Hannah Adams, eventually giving up a leadoff walk. She got the first two outs, then on either side of a single the trouble really began. She walked Julia Cottrill, loading the bases. With Emily Wilkie coming up, Missouri coach Larissa Anderson saw it was time to pull Weber.
“Jordan was tired,” Anderson said. “Her pitch count was at 110. She hasn’t really thrown that many pitches in a while. She’s usually fatiguing out around 85-90."
The move she made was a no-brainer. Anderson brought in Emma Nichols, the more-or-less designated reliever of the Missouri pitchers. Out of 27 appearances this season, 22 have been in relief, collecting seven saves in the process. With a 2-0 lead at the time, the game would’ve qualified for her eighth.
It was not to be, however. Wilkie powered a single out of the reach of a diving Kendyll Bailey to score two, tying the game. The hit also left runners at the corners, something the next Florida batter took advantage of.
Jaimie Hoover turned on a 1-1 pitch, sending it out just over the fence in left center for a 3-run homer, giving the Gators a 5-2 lead, their first in the game. It was an uncharacteristic blunder from Nichols, one Anderson says it won’t change the way she uses her the rest of the series and season.
“We’ve been going to Emma all year long in those situations,” Anderson said. “And I’ll go to her again. It doesn’t change my confidence in her, it’s just unfortunate that ball was left up.”
One big inning was enough to sink Missouri, while on the Florida side of things Elizabeth Hightower didn’t allow her one rough inning to mess up her evening.
Cayla Kessinger got the better of Hightower in the second inning, launching a homer to straightaway centerfield to score Missouri’s only two runs of the game. Hightower gave up nothing else the rest of the game apart from a few scattered hits.