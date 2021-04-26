Wherever Arkansas was hiding its offense for the first two games of the series Missouri softball would have preferred if it had stayed hidden.
After managing a combined four hits in MU’s 6-3 and 10-1 wins in Game 1 and Game 2, respectively, the Razorbacks lit up the Tigers pitchers for 13 hits in the series finale. Those hits produced an 8-4 win Monday, preventing Missouri from completing the sweep on the road in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
Hannah Gammill and Danielle Gibson got the action started early with back-to-back homers in the bottom of the first to put Arkansas up 4-0. The first of the two, a three-run blast by Gammill chased Jordan Weber three batters into the game, but her day wasn’t finished yet.
Gibson’s home run came off of Megan Schumacher, who managed to get out of the first after that without anything else coming across. The two again contributed off Schumacher in the second. Gibson hit an RBI groundout, driving in the runner on third and advancing Gammill after she had connected for a single. Linnie Malkin then drove Gammill in and ended Schumacher’s day, allowing Weber to return.
Gibson and Gammill were each 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBI, carrying the bulk of the run production for the Razorbacks. Braxton Burnside added one more homer, her 24th of the season, to end Weber’s day for good in the fourth. That dinger brought her back into a tie for the NCAA lead with Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo.
Burnside, who was named a top-25 finalist for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year last week, was finally given a chance to celebrate the announcement after being held hitless in the first two games. She was 2 for 3 with a walk, and scored each time she reached base.
The other Razorback to be named a top-25 finalist was Arkansas starter for the day Mary Haff. After getting the loss in Saturday’s contest, she returned to the circle Monday with a little more success. She gave up four runs in 6⅓innings, pitching well enough to get the win.
For Missouri’s part, nearly every player in its lineup contributed with a hit. Only Kendyll Bailey did not connect. Unfortunately, the hits were largely scattered throughout the innings, preventing any sort of rally.
Some noise was made in the top of the fourth, with Kim Wert and Emma Raabe each hitting two-run homers to cut the lead to 6-4. Nothing else would get across for the offense and Laurin Krings was the only Missouri pitcher to prevent a run. She pitched the final 1⅓ innings after Emma Nichols gave up the eighth run of the day in the fifth.