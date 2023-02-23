Missouri baseball wasn’t able to recover after giving up two runs in the seventh inning in its 4-3 loss to Florida International on Thursday in the first of a four-game series in Miami.

The seventh inning is what ultimately ended up costing the Tigers. Panthers infielder Dante Girardi hit an RBI sacrifice fly, and junior infielder Ryne Guida recorded an RBI single to extend Florida International’s lead to 4-2.

