Missouri baseball wasn’t able to recover after giving up two runs in the seventh inning in its 4-3 loss to Florida International on Thursday in the first of a four-game series in Miami.
The seventh inning is what ultimately ended up costing the Tigers. Panthers infielder Dante Girardi hit an RBI sacrifice fly, and junior infielder Ryne Guida recorded an RBI single to extend Florida International’s lead to 4-2.
At the top of the ninth inning, MU outfielder Trevor Austin capitalized off a wild pitch by Panthers junior Cameron Knox, running home to score for the Tigers. After the run, sophomore infielder Justin Colon, sixth-year infielder Hank Zeisler and senior outfielder Ty Wilmsmeyer all got out, ending the game.
Zeisler and Austin each hit a home run for Missouri. Zeisler sent one to left field in the third inning, and Austin hit another to tie the game at 2 in the sixth inning.
Senior pitcher Chandler Murphy started on the mound for the Tigers against FIU. After giving up two runs in the first inning, Murphy struck out four batters as he pitched five innings. Austin Troesser relieved Murphy, striking out five in three innings pitched but also giving up three hits for two runs.
Missouri will look to even up the series as it faces Florida International again at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Miami.