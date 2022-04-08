Everything was going Missouri baseball's way — until the seventh inning.
The Tigers had led since the first inning and chased No. 1 Tennessee's star freshman from the game in just 2⅔ innings. However, they couldn't finish the job, allowing six runs in the seventh and eighth.
Missouri (18-9, 3-7 SEC) got on the board in the first when Luke Mann hit a ball off the Volunteers' scoreboard in right field. The 2-0 deficit marked the first time that Tennessee trailed in a game since March 13. For Mann, the homer was his seventh of the season and sixth since conference play began. After a slow start to the season, Mann leads the Tigers in homers.
The two-run lead lasted until a questionable solo home run from Trey Lipscomb put Tennessee (29-1, 10-0) on the board in the fifth. With the wind blowing out to left, Lipscomb hit a high fly ball that brought Trevor Austin out to the warning track. As Austin reached up to try and grab the ball, something altered its path and fell onto the field. It was the hat of a fan who attempted to reach out and catch the ball.
Initially ruled a home run, the umpires went to replay to see if the fan interfered and if it was enough to overturn the home run. The call on the field stood, much to the chagrin of Austin, who brought the hat in from the outfield as evidence.
The Tigers and Volunteers traded runs in the sixth, keeping it a one-run ballgame. It was in the seventh and against relief pitcher Carter Rustad when Tennessee took the lead, adding two runs on three straight hits. A three-run homer and three walks broke the game open in the eighth putting the Volunteers up by five.
Missouri got a good start from Spencer Miles, out-dueling Chase Burns, who came into the game with a 1.15 ERA. Miles pitched five innings with his only allowed run coming off the Lipscomb homer. The Tigers were let down by their bullpen: Missouri had five pitchers make relief appearances, and only one lasted a full inning.
Although it would be easy to solely blame the bullpen, the Tigers' offense did them no favors. After scoring two runs in the first, they only scored one more run in the final eight innings. Missouri also stranded 12 base runners, only hitting 2-15 with runners in scoring position.
The Tigers missed too many opportunities to extend their lead and allowed the Volunteers to stay in the game. Missouri at times has been able to compete against the best of the best, being in close games against Arkansas, Vanderbilt and now Tennessee, but there have been too many nights like Friday where it can't finish the job.