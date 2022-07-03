Former Nebraska baseball star Cam Chick announced he would be transferring to Missouri to finish his college baseball career, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.
The former Hickman player batted .251 with 43 hits in 173 at bats in 2022 — eight of them being home runs. Chick also drove in 26 runs and stole eight bases.
Chick isn't the only recent addition to the Tigers. Former Bethune-Cookman infielder Matthew Garcia tweeted that he would be transferring to Missouri on Saturday. Missouri also landed former New Mexico State pitcher Rorik Maltrud.