Missouri has hosted the Turning Stone Intercollegiate Tournament in Verona, New York, for 10 years and has never placed outside of the top three. Although the Tigers have finished atop the standings for the past seven years, a powerful showing from North Carolina prevented MU from extending its championship streak.
A rocky second round on Sunday all but knocked the Tigers out of title contention. It was an uphill battle to catch the Tar Heels, who earned a 17-stroke advantage on day one. Nevertheless, the Tiger golfers labored against rainy conditions at the par 72 Kaluhyat Golf Club Monday morning.
In the end, North Carolina extended its lead to run away with the trophy, scoring 42-under, and Missouri settled for runner-up, 35 strokes behind the argyle-clad Tar Heels. Delaware and Boston College rounded out the podium tied for third. The Blue Hens and Eagles finished 27-over-par, respectively.
Redshirt freshman Ross Steelman and junior Jack Parker led Missouri on Monday, as both Columbia products carded a 71.
Three Missouri golfers finished in the top 10 at the tournament. Senior Rory Franssen earned sixth place overall with a 5-under 211. Ricky Sanders joined his classmate in the top 10 with a 4-under 212. The score was good enough for the senior to finish with the best Turning Stone performance of his career, his highest-ever tournament finish as a Tiger: tied for seventh. Parker earned 10th place, his first top 10 finish since 2017 in the Missouri Tiger Invitational, his freshman year.
Steelman finished tied for 16th with 6-over 222 and fellow freshman Viktor Einarsson tied for 22nd place at 224. Freshman Tommy Boone’s 224 was good enough to tie for 21st and newcomer Yu-ta Tsai tied for 56th at 235.
On Sept. 23, Missouri will trek to Inverness Golf Club in Toledo, Ohio, to compete in the Inverness Intercollegiate Tournament.