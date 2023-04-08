Emily Staples

Emily Staples

 Courtesy of MU athletics

Missouri women’s golf begins postseason play with the SEC Championships on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama,at Greystone Golf and Country Club, which is hosting the event for the 10thtime.

The first three days of competition at the conference tournament are stroke play. After 54 holes, eight teams make the cut for match play and compete in a single-elimination format until a champion is crowned. Missouri has not qualified for the match play since 2018.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you