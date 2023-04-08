Missouri women’s golf begins postseason play with the SEC Championships on Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama,at Greystone Golf and Country Club, which is hosting the event for the 10thtime.
The first three days of competition at the conference tournament are stroke play. After 54 holes, eight teams make the cut for match play and compete in a single-elimination format until a champion is crowned. Missouri has not qualified for the match play since 2018.
The Tigers will tee it up with eight top-25 teams at the tournament. Defending champion No. 3 LSU headlines the field.
Ranked No. 88 by GolfStat, the Tigers are the lowest-ranked team in the tournament. MU has finished third, 13th, 14th and 10th in its four regular-season tournaments in the spring season. Individually, junior Emily Staples’ 73.75 scoring average leads the Tigers this season.
MU heads to Birmingham coming off a 10th-place finish at The Bruzzy in Ardmore, Oklahoma, last weekend. The Tigers shot 55-over 895 and were led by freshman Kate Bibby, who finished in a tie for 40th.
MU men to host Tiger Collegiate Invitational
No. 52 Missouri men’s golf welcomes 14 teams to The Club at Old Hawthorne on Monday for the Tiger Collegiate Invitational. Two top-25 schools, No. 5 Illinois and No. 25 Kansas State, are in the field. MU is the two-time tournament defending champion.
In Missouri’s most-recent tournament, it finished third at the Wyoming Cowboy Classic in Chandler, Arizona. MU held the 36-hole lead but couldn’t convert it to a win. Junior Jack Lundin and freshman Antonio Safa led the Tigers, both shooting 1-under 216 to finish in a tie for 12th.
Freshman Alfons Bondesson tied for 32nd but had finished in the top five in back-to-back tournaments prior to the Wyoming Cowboy Classic. Bondesson tied for fourth place at the Hootie at Bulls Bay Intercollegiate in March, which earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
MU tees off at 9 a.m. Monday in a shotgun start. The Tigers play 36 holes Monday and play the final 18 holes Tuesday. The home event is open to public viewing.