A lone Tiger is still standing for Missouri gymnastics.
MU’s Alisa Sheremeta will compete in the NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships following her 9.95 beam score during the Los Angeles Regional.
The near-perfect score tied her career high and punched her ticket to the national championships.
She will compete in the first semifinal session, which starts at 2 p.m. Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. While Sheremeta will compete as an individual, third-seeded Florida, fourth-seeded California, sixth-seeded LSU and eighth-seeded Denver will be the teams competing in the semifinals.
The Tigers finished third in the finals of their NCAA Regional, which was just one spot short of a team trip to the national championships. Missouri finished its season with a 197.600, which stands as the highest regional score in program history.
Jonathan Jain is a reporter for the Columbia Missourian.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
