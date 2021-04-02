Missouri gymnastics recorded its third-highest score in program history Friday to advance to the NCAA regional final in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
The No. 23 Tigers finished second in their three-team group with a score of 197.325, coming in behind No. 1 Oklahoma and ahead of Maryland. No. 15 Auburn was also supposed to compete in Friday's group but was forced to withdraw because of positive COVID-19 tests, opening the door for Missouri to finish in the top two and advance to Saturday's final.
Missouri moves on to face Oklahoma, No. 7 Alabama and No. 10 Arkansas at 7 p.m. Saturday in Tuscaloosa. The meet will be streamed live on ESPN3, with the top two teams advancing to the NCAA Championships.
Missouri softball clinches series win over South Carolina
No. 17 Missouri softball won at South Carolina for the second straight day, with Hatti Moore and Kendyll Bailey combining for 5 RBI to lead the Tigers in a 7-3 victory.
Missouri (27-7, 5-3 SEC) scored three runs in the third inning and two in the fourth to take a 5-0 lead in Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks responded with three in the fifth, but insurance runs in the sixth and seventh sealed the win for the Tigers.
Megan Schumacher earned the win on the mound, giving up three runs on five hits in 4⅔ innings.
Missouri will go for the series sweep at 1 p.m. Saturday at South Carolina. The game will be televised on ESPNU.
Missouri tennis falls to No. 3 Georgia
Missouri tennis fell to 1-9 in the SEC with a 4-0 loss at Georgia .
Only five matches were completed, and all were wins for the Bulldogs. Katarina Jokic, the No. 1-ranked singles player in the country, beat Elle Wright 6-2, 6-1 for one of Georgia's first singles wins. while the second and third doubles teams for UGA each won. Once a match is decided or clinched for one team, all remaining games are halted.
The Tigers dropped to 15-12 overall and will play at No. 22 Tennessee at 10 a.m. Sunday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Columbia College baseball sweeps William Woods
The Cougars won both games of a doubleheader in Fulton behind outstanding offense.
Columbia (17-4, 8-2 American Midwest Conference) won the first game 7-4, with seven different players registering RBI. Chris Wall gave up four runs in 5⅔ before Connor Darnell got a four-out save.
The Cougars won the next game 9-6 behind two RBI each from Kendrick Delima and Hayden Ludwig.
Columbia will play another doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday at William Woods.
Stephens softball held scoreless in doubleheader
Stephens College softball came up short in both ends of a doubleheader against Williams Baptist, losing 4-0 and 1-0 in Columbia.
The Stars (7-7, 4-2 AMC) managed four hits in the first game and three in the second, but couldn't bring any runners home in their first two conference losses of the season.
Stephens will play another home doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday, this time against Central Baptist.
Rock Bridge baseball splits pair in Ozark
Rock Bridge baseball played two games at US Baseball Park in Ozark, defeating Willard 5-3 and falling 2-1 to Rogers (Ark.) for its first loss of the season.
The Bruins (5-1) will play two more in Ozark on Saturday, taking on Kickapoo at 3:30 p.m. and Ozark at 5:45.
Rock Bridge girls soccer blanked at Liberty
Rock Bridge girls soccer lost 4-0 at Liberty on Friday, dropping to 2-2 on the season. The Bruins will face a quick turnaround, with their next game set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Liberty North.
Hickman girls soccer loses second straight
After a 5-0 start to the season, Hickman girls soccer is now 5-2. A 1-0 loss to Park Hill South in Kansas City on Friday was the Kewpies' second in a row.
Hickman will be the second Columbia team to face Liberty North on Saturday when they take on the Eagles at 2 p.m. just a few hours after Rock Bridge does the same.
Girls soccer: Hickman at KC tournament, 6 p.m.