The Missouri gymnastics team did a nice job "rebounding" from last week's 1.25-point loss, head coach Shannon Welker said Friday after the meet at Auburn Arena.
While No. 20 Missouri gymnastics fell 196.700-196.650 to No. 14 Auburn on Friday night, Tigers Sienna Schreiber and Morgan Porter took first and second place all-around titles.
Porter pulled first place in the all-around with 39.425, trampling her former season-best of 39.200. Freshman Schreiber came in second place tallying a 39.375.
After a tough floor round, Welker told the team they needed to make the last event the "best event of the night." The Tigers followed through.
Missouri dominated beam for the night and made a season-best score of 49.425 It was the second-highest beam score in program history.
Freshman Helen Hu, once again, took the helm with a 9.95. Hu was named SEC Co-Specialist of the Week on Tuesday, the second time in three weeks that the SEC has honored her.
Gabrielle Gottula was awarded second place on beam with a 9.925 to match her career-high. Porter and Schreiber both claimed a 9.85, a season-best for Porter.
The Tigers took the night on vault with a team total of 49.300. Hannah McCrary and Schreiber shined on the event and recorded season-bests, both earning a 9.9. Kambrie Brandt also made a season-best on vault with a 9.85.
"I think that was our best round since I've been here at Mizzou," Welker said Friday. "We put up three 10.0 vaults and they all did a nice job. I knew we had it in us and we finally put it all together."
The team tied the sixth-best score in program history. It was the best on the vault since Mizzou set the program record with a 49.425 almost two years ago in 2017.
On bars, Missouri gymnastics showed up to score a season-best with a 49.225, raising it from the 49.200 they scored at the Jan. 17 meet against Florida. Auburn, however, took first in bars.
Welker called the bars performance a solid start, even though a few dismounts needed to be stuck.
"We went 49.2-plus and only stuck one dismount, so that gives me a lot of optimism," he said in the release.
Hu swept her second straight bars title with a 9.925. Also making their mark on event, both Tucker and Porter tallied a 9.85, a season best for Tucker.
Missouri finished the night with a 48.700 on floor, placing behind Auburn. However, Porter worked her way to the top, earning a 9.9 and taking first place.
Welker noted that the mistakes on floor were "uncharacteristic" from athletes who usually have solid performances.
Despite the team's difficulties on floor, Schreiber claimed a season-best on floor earning a 9.85
Missouri gymnastics returns home to take on Arkansas in the annual Pink Out match at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Hearnes Center.