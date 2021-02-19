Despite season-high team scores in three events, Missouri gymnastics slipped to a 197.350-196.850 defeat at No. 5 Arkansas.
The Tigers collected season-high scores on uneven bars, vault and beam en route to their highest overall total of the season. Sienna Schreiber had the highest all-around score for Missouri with 39.500.
But the season-high scores were not enough against one of the top teams in the nation. Kennedy Hambrick had a share of the top scores in all four events for a near-perfect 39.750 all-around score for the Razorbacks.
The Tigers will compete next against Georgia on Feb. 26.