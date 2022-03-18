A week after setting a program points record for the second time this season, the Tigers travel to Birmingham, Alabama, for the 2022 SEC Championship on Saturday. Seeded at No. 6 in the eight-teem meet, Missouri (11-4, 3-4 SEC) will take part in the first of two sessions with the 5-8 seeds at 2:30 p.m. CT tomorrow.
In non-dual meets this season, the Tigers have posted two exceptional performances in their tri-meet with No. 5 LSU (9-3, 4-3) and Arkansas (6-9, 0-7), and their season-ending quad-meet. Missouri benefitted from the speed and energy of those meets, which bolstered their event specialists who took the team to the next level.
The Tigers managed to upset LSU in stunning fashion , and they set their second program high in points in the final regular season meet with 197.650. A similar performance will be essential in the SEC championships if the Tigers want to try and break into a top four finish.
The Tigers also have lots of different tools at their disposal. While Amaya Marshall has definitely faded into the background of the team since last season, her performance in the quad-meet made all the difference for Missouri's success and could indicate improvement in the SEC Tournament that could get the team to sneak into fourth place. Similar to Marshall, seniors Hannah McCrary and Alisa Sheremeta will be equally important to the Tigers' tournament chances.
More than anything else, Missouri will have to rely on its two star freshmen, Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore, to anchor the vault and floor events as well as give the lineup the event-capping performances they've been delivering all season. The other key for the Tigers will be junior Sienna Schreiber, who has been the team's only all-arounder for the season and its most consistent performer.
The one thing that may hold MU back is that the meet won't be at home, as the Tigers have struggled on the road. Their lowest score of the season came on a road meet against Auburn, and their highest road score (against Georgia) barely eclipsed the National Qualifying Score of 197.190. Overall, Missouri finished 1-3 on the road during its conference circuit.
In those three road meets, the Tigers came out slow in the first two events — vault and beam. Missouri is slated to start on bars for the SEC Championship but then switchedto the balance beam for the second rotation. The beam has been the second best event for the Tigers this season, led by Schreiber as well as 2020 first team All-American Helen Hu.
The afternoon and evening sessions of the SEC Championship will be available to watch on SEC Network at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.