As Morgan Porter finished her routine, her teammates swarmed around her in excitement.
In her final home meet for Missouri gymnastics, Porter sealed a first-place finish for the team in Friday’s quad meet with her floor routine. As the last competitor in the evening’s final rotation, Porter’s floor score of 9.85 was enough for the No. 20 Tigers to surpass No. 11 Minnesota and guarantee a victory.
“Before my last pass I was like, ‘This is my last pass at Hearnes (Center),’” Porter, a redshirt senior, said. “It was an incredible moment just to be surrounded by my team, and I just felt the love.”
Missouri finished with a team score of 196.775, edging past the Gophers (196.675) and also defeating Lindenwood (194.700) and Ohio State (194.675). It seemed fitting to have the team’s longest-serving player supply the winning touch on senior night.
“We needed a 9.75 to tie, and anything over that was a win,” coach Shannon Welker said of Porter’s floor routine. “It was pretty emotional on a number of levels. It clinched the win and to have such a special young lady and somebody who’s put their heart into this program get to do that for us, really cool.”
Also honored in the Tigers’ senior ceremony following the meet were Mary Nicholson and Aspen Tucker, although neither were in action Friday.
“They’ve really been culture changers for us,” Welker said of the senior class. “I think they’ve done such a great job of building our program and teaching our underclassmen what it means and what it takes to be winners and champions, and to strive to be your best.”
One underclassman who may have benefitted from the seniors’ leadership is Helen Hu. The Tiger freshman won the all-around Friday with a score of 39.475, including a 9.975 on the balance beam that sent the home crowd into a frenzy. Hu, the reigning Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, entered the day ranked fifth nationally on the beam.
Missouri has struggled to pick up meet wins for much of the season in the tough SEC, where the Tigers are actually the lowest-ranked team despite being in the top 20 nationally. On Friday, the team was able to push past its mistakes to defeat all three opponents, including higher-ranked Minnesota.
“I thought we did a good job of just sticking in there and not letting small mistakes get us off track,” Welker said. “I thought we kept our energy up and stayed focused. I thought overall we probably did one of our best meets start to finish this season.”
Missouri has plenty of season left, with two away meets in the next two weeks before the SEC and NCAA Championships in the next two months . But as the home schedule came to an end Friday, Porter could feel the emotions creeping in.
“I told myself I wasn’t going to cry before the meet, but I don’t know,” she said. “It’s hard to put into words because I’ve been competing here for the past five years.”
Missouri will return to action March 7 at Nebraska.