No. 11 Missouri scored 197.150 on its first day of competition at NCAA Regionals in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Thursday. It was the top score of the second round’s first session as the Tigers bested No. 22 Iowa (196.900), No. 6 LSU (196.575) and NC State (195.700).
This is the fifth time this season MU has surpassed 197 points in competition. The Tigers broke their program-best points record twice in 2022 — first scoring 197.650 against Florida on Feb. 2 and again in their March 12 quad meet with 197.675.
All-American Sienna Schreiber matched her career-best 9.975 on beam on her way to third place in the all-around behind LSU’s Kiya Johnson and Alyona Shchennikova. She ranks 11th on beam nationally.
Missouri’s star freshman Jocelyn Moore earned a team-high 9.900 on vault and matched Hannah McCrary with the same score to lead the Tigers in the floor exercise. Moore is No. 7 in the country on vault with a national qualifying score of 9.940.
Amaya Marshall had the team’s highest score on bars with 9.875, good for fourth place in the event at the meet. Helen Hu tied for second on beam with Iowa’s Adeline Kenlin to place behind Schreiber.
No. 14 UCLA won Thursday’s second session with 197.800 points trailed by No. 3 Michigan, No. 20 Maryland and UNC.
Missouri will compete in the regional final at 4 p.m. Saturday alongside Iowa, UCLA and Michigan.