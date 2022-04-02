Facing off against UCLA’s final gymnast on the beam in the Raleigh regional finals Saturday, Amari Celestine looked to cap off Missouri’s grueling comeback with one last exceptional performance.
Her opponent, Emma Malabuyo, finished her event just as Celestine started and scored a 9.975, pushing the Bruins to 197.400 points. Celestine needed a 9.925 to seal the comeback and the Tigers’ first berth to the NCAA Semifinals in Fort Worth,Texas.
She scored that 9.925, and the No. 11 Tigers finished the regional final in second place behind No. 3 Michigan with a score of 197.425.
Time after time, Celestine has anchored the Tigers’ through historic performances wit floor routine. She showed the clutch factor needed from an event anchor throughout the season; in MU’s program-record night against Florida, its key upset against LSU and Arkansas, and its second program-record night in the quad-meet just before the SEC Championship.
The comeback didn’t start with Celestine though, nor the Tigers’ floor exercise.
The Tigers weren’t weak in their vault lineup, but they lacked the regular star performance they were used to. Missouri struggled to stick its landings solidly and had no performances above 9.9. This, combined with the exceptionalism of the Bruins and Wolverines, put the Tigers down early and forced them to work back into the meet through sheer force of will.
Although Missouri didn’t gain much ground in the second or third rotations, strong performances throughout their lineups highlighted by marquee routines by Helen Hu and Alisa Sheremeta on the uneven bars and balance beam helped to keep the Tigers in the meet and within striking distance of the Bruins.
The only blemish on the bars was Sienna Schreiber’s 9.3-scoring routine. The failure motivated her in her final two events as she posted a 9.95 anchoring performance on the beam and led off the Tigers on the floor with a 9.9. The strong consecutive performances helped to kick off the Tiger comeback as the Bruins fell flat in their final rotation on beam.
Otherwise, the Bruins were excellent. Starting on its famous floor event, UCLA jumped out to an early lead over Michigan with 49.550 points. The Bruins had 10 routines score above a 9.9 and stood tied with the Wolverines at the end of the third rotation.
As much as UCLA dominated the meet, Michigan overpowered its opponents even more. Scoring 197.800 total points, the Wolverines relied on lineup consistency and the all-around winner Natalie Wojcik. Their best event came on the vault, where they scored 49.600 total points behind Gabby Wilson’s perfect 10.
Iowa started off well enough, but the cinderella team couldn’t compete with the firepower of its opponents. Following Missouri’s improved second rotation, the Hawkeyes fell into last place and couldn’t muster the strength to climb back out as the Wolverines, Tigers and Bruins duked it out for the two spots in the national semifinals.
Following Schreiber’s opening routine, the Tigers doubled down and put together their most impressive performance of the season. Sheremeta closed out her best night with a 9.925, and senior Hannah McCrary followed suit with a 9.875. Freshman phenom Jocelyn Moore then put the Tigers ahead of the faltering Bruins with a stellar routine that earned just a 9.95 from the judges.
The stage was set for Celestine, and she delivered. Narrowly avoiding an out-of-bounds deduction on the landing of her first acro, she recovered and followed through with the same clutchness she displayed all season. After saluting the end of her routine, Celestine joined her cheering teammates on the sidelines to anxiously await the judges results.
With baited breath, the UCLA and Missouri squads awaited the judges decisions. Upon displaying Celestine’s 9.925 score, the Tigers erupted into cheers as they celebrated their first trip to the national semifinal in program history.
Missouri finished the final rotation with 49.575 points while UCLA could only muster 49.125. While Malabuyo was a bright spot for the lineup, the Bruins had no other scores above a 9.85 and gave the Tigers the opportunity to take the win.
The Wolverines finished in first with 197.800 points and will travel to Fort Worth along with the second-place Tigers for the next meet against Florida and Auburn, who won the Auburn regional, on April 14.