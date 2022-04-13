Missouri will be competing in the second session of the NCAA Semifinals, and it’s safe to say the Tigers aren’t the favorites to move on to the championships among three other elite teams they will be facing on Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
But in a season of surpassing expectations, it’s possible that Missouri continues raising its ceiling and puts together its fourth program-record performance of the season to advance to its first ever national championship.
Standing in the way is No. 2 Florida, No. 3 Michigan and No. 7 Auburn.
Florida and Michigan tied for the top average meet score this season with 197.841, while Florida and Auburn tied for the highest regular-season single-meet score of 198.575 in their SEC matchup. In the Auburn regional final, Florida exceeded its regular-season high with a score of 198.775.
Missouri’s average score for the season was 197.015, and its season-high score was 197.675. Though the playoffs generally have lower scores, it’s hard to ignore gaps as large as those between the Tigers and their competition.
In the regional finals, Michigan finished ahead of Missouri with a score of 197.800 led by its consistent performance across each of the four rotations. The Wolverines were led by Natalie Wojcik’s 39.600 points in the all-around, complemented by Naomi Morrison’s 39.450.
The Gators’ regional final went exceptional for them, with Trinity Thomas leading the way with 39.900 points in the all-around and scoring two perfect 10s on the vault and floor exercise. Each of Florida’s event scores eclipsed 49.650 — Missouri didn’t have one rotation score above a 49.575 in either the regional second round or regional final.
Auburn got to the national semifinals on the back of its three all-arounders — Suni Lee, Cassie Stevens and Sophia Groth. The three each scored a 39.400 or higher in the Auburn regional final and helped to cement a second-place finish behind the Gators.
Short of any comparable firepower, Missouri will have to eclipse the records it set in the regular season and hope to get lucky with the other teams’ showings to have any chance of staying competitive.
“We’ve had a trend all season of 1% better,” senior Hannah McCrary said. “So we’re just coming in this week, finding that 1% for each person, which is obviously gonna be different across the board and just really trusting each other to commit to that one change that can bump up our scores.”
If Missouri can clean up its performance and put together four strong rotations instead of relying on three exceptional ones, then it likely will have a much stronger showing relative to its opponents.
In the second round, the Tigers scored a 49.150 and 49.175 on the vault and uneven bars, which kept them from pushing their score as high as they had in the regular season. Once again, they relied on their exceptional beam and floor performances to outlast Iowa and a collapsing LSU.
As exciting as MU’s comeback against UCLA was, it wouldn’t have been as necessary had Missouri opened with a strong vault rotation. The Tigers couldn’t find their footing on their landings, which killed their scores in the first rotation of the regional finals. Though it was above their season average, the 49.125 nearly cost them a trip to the national championships.
The daunting task of winning isn’t hurting the Tigers whatsoever. If anything, the team is just grateful to get to this point in the season. After having no expectations, continuing to advance into the playoffs only adds to the team’s confidence both for this year and in the future.
“There’s no pressure,” junior Sienna Schreiber said. “This is our reward for what we put in all season. So it’s just a little extra thing that we get to do and get to show people that we deserve to be there and that we’re of a force to be reckoned with.”