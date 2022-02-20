A set of exceptional routines from a rallying floor lineup pushed No. 11 Missouri ahead of both No. 5 LSU and No. 16 Arkansas in a hectic afternoon of gymnastics. After a regression the week before against Auburn, the Tigers responded with a groundbreaking night of 197.350 points in the tri-meet, led by Sienna Schreiber’s career night and a slew of high-performing specialists.
Each team would drown the other out with cheers and celebrations in the tri-meet arrangement that fundamentally altered the regular arrangements for an SEC meet. Under normal circumstances, teams take turns with routines in their respective events and then swap events after they’ve finished, or what is known as a dual meet.
But with three teams performing instead of the usual two in this SEC tri-meet, each had to occupy their respective event and went at the same time as other teams’ routines, changing the dynamic of the meet and allowing Missouri (7-3, 2-3 SEC) to focus on its own performance rather than the pressures of the other teams.
“You’re used to like the transitions between teams, going back and forth,” Schreiber said. “Since we were able to just focus on just our team full time, it was just like 24/7, just energy the whole time.”
Schreiber had 9.9s on the balance beam and floor exercise.
The Tigers weren’t just pushed by the performance of Schreiber but by a collection of stellar routines throughout the entire meet.
“We were kind of in our own bubble as a team,” Hollyn Patrick said. “So it was just us and it felt like just us, so our energy was all surrounded for Mizzou.”
Patrick provided the first routine with a technical masterpiece that brought her teammates rushing to the floor as she stuck her landing. Patrick won the bars in the meet with a 9.95 and boosted Missouri to even with LSU (5-2, 4-2) going into the third event.
“We were trying really hard this week focusing on details of everything,” Patrick said. “So it finally felt like it was time. It was time to go out here and perform, and I just fell into my bar routine and I was like, this is why I’ve been training so hard for it. And when I start stuck that landing, I was like, that was the best feeling.”
The next wouldn’t come until the Tigers switched to the balance beam, where junior Helen Hu won the beam title with a 9.95, eliciting chants of “10” from the crowd at Hearnes Center. It was Hu’s season high and a long-awaited performance for the junior. Hu missed all of last season with an ACL tear, and she hadn’t yet gotten that elite performance on the beam that she did so easily her freshman year.
The last performance came from the entire floor lineup, who matched a fierce LSU performance on the vault with a string of clutch performances. Schreiber, senior Alisa Sheremeta and Hannah McCrary each matched their LSU counterparts for points, but there was still a suspenseful race between the teams as LSU’s all-around winner Haleigh Bryant capped off a string of excellent performances with a perfect 10.
With the meet hanging in the balance, Jocelyn Moore brought in a floor routine that brought the crowd to its feet with every stuck landing, and lauded another “10” chant from the crowd as her teammates hugged her. She scored Missouri’s third 9.95 of the night and pushed her team in front of LSU for good, clinching the meet and two wins.
Missouri’s upset of LSU came at a good time in the season, as the confidence from this meet should translate well to its next two road meets against Georgia and No. 8 Alabama. The meet also proved that its program-record night against Florida wasn’t a fluke and that Missouri is more than capable of excelling along with the other elite teams of the NCAA and SEC.