Not all was lost when No. 20 MU gymnastics fell 196.025-195.075 to No. 14 Arkansas on Friday night.
It was Pink Out night for the Tigers — a dedication to breast cancer survivors and a fundraiser for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center. An event that has more importance than winning a meet.
The crowd donned shades of pink and lifted posters above their heads that read in bold "I Stand for" with a name scrawled beneath, and the athletes walked into the Hearnes Center gym, their arms linked with survivors.
"Gymnastics in particular is a huge platform for a lot of positive things," head coach Shannon Welker said. "The girls got to write somebody who was special to them on the 'I Stand for' plaques."
Redshirt senior Morgan Porter, who took first place on bars and floor, wrote her neighbor's name.
"Mostly everyone knows someone who has survived, or who has known someone with breast cancer or cancer." she said. "It's very sentimental and very close to everybody."
Porter and her teammates pulled off their celebratory pink fuzzy socks, though still clad in pink and black leotards, and made their way to vault.
Junior Gabrielle Gottula sprinted down the 82-foot vault runway, sticking a 9.875, a season-best and a score that earned her first place. Porter, who is throwing a new vault this year, twisted 1½ times through the air to land a 9.875 and a season-best.
The Tigers overall took 49.175 to Arkansas' 48.800, with five out of the six scores 9.8 and above.
Bars proved challenging for the Tigers.
While performing a "church," which requires the athlete to release five feet away from the high bar and catch it, freshman Helen Hu fell about 13 feet onto her back. Gasps rang throughout the Hearnes Center, and when Hu got back on the bars, the crowd exploded with cheers.
"Helen had some uncharacteristic errors on bars tonight, but you know, they're not going to be perfect every time," Welker said.
A fall off any apparatus is a five-tenths deduction, add in the bonus that comes with the skill that was dropped, and a fall is closer to a six or seven-tenths deduction, Welker explained.
Chelsey Christensen also had a fall on bars, but recovered with a clean routine.
Porter maintained her consistency. With pointed toes and arms tightly pulled by her side, she stuck her dismount without a waver. Earning a 9.875, Porter finished in first place and freshman Sienna Schreiber took second with a 9.8.
Missouri finished bars with a 48.175 to Arkansas' 48.850.
"The last two weekends, we've been pretty good on bars, and then we were just not good tonight, it's just trying to pin down where the errors are coming from," Welker said.
Hu rectified her meet on beam.
With precision, she performed a front aerial, landing only on her right leg and pulling her left back into a scale. Coming in behind Arkansas, Hu earned second place with a 9.9, the same score from their Jan. 24 meet against Auburn.
Wobbles and falls tormented the Tigers on beam, trailing behind Arkansas with a 48.350.
"Beam was frustrating," Porter said after the meet about her fall on beam. "You'd think after 16 years of doing the event that you'd be able to stay on. I know I can hit it. I'm still working on my confidence on that event."
Floor proved a turnaround for the Tigers, who cheered on their teammates with plastic pink pompoms. They earned at 49.375, only .025 points behind Arkansas.
Sophomore Alisa Sheremeta shined on the floor and tallied a 9.875, a season-best. Porter's floor routine took first place with a 9.925 and a season-best. Hu and Schreiber both made season-bests with tight tumbling and graceful leaps that led to them earning 9.875s.
Porter said she's been trying to come out of her shell on the event, and she has reached a point where the floor doesn't make her nervous. But when the nerves start to creep in and her body gets shaky, Porter combats them with deep breathing.
But past what she says are her high standards that stir her nerves, Porter reminds herself to have fun with the sport. As this is her last season, her coaches encouraged her to enjoy it.
"I think we've still got a lot of room to make some great memories here," Porter said.
Welker gathered the athletes together after the meet and said they need to tune up their consistency, but overall they still have a talented team.
"It's early in the season," Welker said. "But again, talent only matters if you can put it out on the competition floor."
Missouri gymnastics will take on No. 7 Alabama at 7:15 p.m. Feb. 7 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.