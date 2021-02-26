The weather was warm, but Missouri’s bats were warmer in its home opener against Omaha.
The Tigers picked up nine hits en route to a 12-10 win Friday.
“We’re very fortunate right now to be playing in this type of weather being at home,” Missouri coach Steve Bieser said.
Missouri bucked its tendency of slow starts. The team jumped on Omaha starter Joey Machado early, putting up two runs in the first inning.
“It helps a lot,” Missouri starting pitcher Spencer Miles said. “It really helps me just be able to go out there and throw strikes.”
Miles was in his element. The Columbia product tossed 6 innings of shutout baseball, striking out seven and issuing just three walks. The line was a breath of fresh air to a staff that had given up an average of 1.09 runs per inning before Friday’s contest.
After Miles was pulled, the top half of the seventh inning served as a gut punch, sucking all the air out of the Tigers’ lungs. When Cameron Pferrer entered the game in relief of Miles, he immediately issued a walk to lead off the seventh and things went downhill from there. The Mavericks piled on five runs in the frame to squeeze the Tigers’ lead to 7-5.
Missouri quickly bounced back with a Cameron Swanger two-run home run and three more runs in the bottom half of the frame, but the inning was a continuance of the problems Missouri pitchers had in their opening series at Grand Canyon.
“I was really satisfied with the way Miles went out and attacked and set the tone there, but we just couldn’t figure it out through the bullpen there,” Bieser said.
Between the five of them, Tiger relievers issued eight walks in three innings and only fanned three. Zach Hise was the only reliever with a decent outing. The freshman got the final four outs for Missouri, with two strikeouts along the way.
Bieser likes Hise in the closing role but hopes to increase his pitch count over time to be in the starting rotation by conference season.
“If we play a game like this on the road, I can guarantee it doesn’t come out as a victory,” Bieser said. “We’re going to drop a game when we play this sloppy on the road. So we were fortunate to be at home and we got away with one today.”
Luckily for Missouri’s pitchers, its batters came to play. Twelve runs set the high-water mark for the Tigers’ this season. Their five-run seventh inning answer was crucial to the win.
Second baseman Mark Vierling picked up both an RBI and a run in the third with a solo homerun off the scoreboard in left field. The dinger was Vierling’s first since his freshman year, but the senior came close again at his next at-bat when he hit out to the warning track in left field.
Shortstop Joshua Day reached every time he stepped into the box and came around to score on two occasions. The freshman picked up three walks and went 2 of 2 in the leadoff role.
Day also added a stolen base, one of four for Missouri. The Tigers capitalized on Omaha’s four wild pitches and one passed ball. The mistakes are surprising, because Omaha has led the nation in fielding percentage the past two seasons. The Mavericks posted a NCAA-best .984 in 2019 and tied East Carolina in 2020 with a .990 mark.
Missouri pitching has a chance to right the ship Saturday with a doubleheader starting at noon.