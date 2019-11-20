Day One of the Mizzou Invite on Wednesday featured a number of strong swims for the Tigers on both the men’s and women’s sides. There were also some strong diving performances, as well.
The women’s team started off the finals very strong for the Tigers, going 1 minute, 27 seconds and 39 milliseconds in the 200-yard freestyle relay, which is over a second faster than the Tigers’ time at SEC Championships in February. The Tigers in recent history have been strong in the event on the women’s side, but the team this year is showing that it could move up even higher on the podium than its second-place finish last year.
The next strong event for the Tigers was the men’s 100-yard butterfly. Seniors Daniel Hein and Micah Slaton swam 45.91 seconds and 46.20 seconds, respectively. These times are impressive for regular season swims because they are podium-contending times at the SEC Championships.
Wednesday should be encouraging for the Tigers as a whole in their quest for a conference championship. The men’s team, which finished second in February’s SEC Championships, has a real shot with continued improvement in certain events, like sprint freestyle.
The Mizzou Invite resumes at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Mizzou Rec.