Missouri and Oklahoma have played each other in baseball 262 times, the vast majority as members of the Big 12 Conference. After Saturday’s 16-6 walloping, Oklahoma leads the series 153-108-1.
Things started out great for the Tigers.
Oklahoma starter Dalton Fowler did not have a good feel for his pitches. It might as well have been Christmas with as many presents he gave Missouri in the first inning. Fowler issued four free passes in the frame after giving up a pair of singles to open the game. Every Missouri batter had a plate appearance in the 40-minute first inning and the team cashed in on Fowler’s struggles for three runs.
Missouri was in a groove through the next two innings, adding to its total by one run in the second and two more in the third, but Oklahoma plated a few of its own to keep pace.
The Sooners picked up two in the second to cut the deficit to four, but their offense really came alive in the third. Missouri led 6-2 entering the inning, but the lead didn’t have any staying power. After loading the bases, Oklahoma hit back-to-back doubles to tie the Tigers at 6-6.
Jacob Kush came in to pitch in the third and saw the most success of any Missouri pitcher. He went 21⁄3 innings without allowing a run and only giving up two hits.
It felt like only a matter of time before Oklahoma jumped on Missouri’s suspect pitching, and the Sooners obliged in the sixth. Spencer Juergens came in for the bottom of the sixth and walked leadoff man Jimmy Crooks. From there, it was batting practice.
Oklahoma put up six runs on three singles, a double and a triple before Ben Pedersen came in to stem the bleeding. By the time Missouri looked up to the scoreboard at the end of the sixth, it read 12-6 in favor of the Sooners.
After their two-run third, Missouri bats fell dead silent. Five of Missouri’s seven hits came in the first three innings. Oklahoma pitchers breezed through Missouri hitters, sitting the Tigers down in order on four occasions. No Sooners reliever faced more than four Missouri hitters after the Tigers scored their six runs, a problem that carried over from Friday’s loss to Dallas Baptist.
Most of Missouri’s struggles on offense came from the bottom half of the lineup. Mark Vierling, Brandt Belk and Josh Day combined to go 5-14 in the one, two and three holes, while the rest of the squad only managed a 2-18 showing.
The Tigers have their work cut out for them Sunday. Arizona has an unblemished record in the Frisco Classic and has put up an average of 15.7 runs in the tourney. That and Missouri’s shaky pitching situation could combine for a Wildcat boat race.