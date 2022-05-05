Missouri baseball starts its most important weekend series against Ole Miss on Friday. The Tigers and the Rebels are battling for the final spot in the SEC tournament as the two Hoover, Alabama, hopefuls face off in a three-game series.
Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14 SEC) is coming off a series loss to Arkansas, while Missouri (25-17, 7-14) comes into the weekend behind three consecutive wins. The Tigers’ most recent win came Tuesday against Southeast Missouri in a convincing 9-3 victory. That should be an encouraging sign heading into the weekend as the Redhawks beat the Rebels 13-3 less than a month ago.
After being ranked No. 1 in the nation early in the season, Ole Miss has fallen into a downward spiral. Since earning the top spot, the Rebels have gone 11-17, falling out of the rankings, but Missouri coach Steve Biesersaid that his team won’t overlook Ole Miss.
“I don’t think our team takes anyone in the SEC lightly,” Bieser said. “They’ll know exactly what we are going into. Our guys play off momentum and off of energy. Sometimes even when the fans are cheering against you, there is energy in that building. I expect us to rise to that occasion.”
The biggest concern for the Tigers is that the series will take place on the road. Missouri is 0-9 on the road in SEC games. On the opposite side, the Rebels have failed to defend their home turf with a 1-8 record in home SEC games.
“The key is to get out there and get that first win on the road,” Bieser said. “We’ve been in some pretty tough places, and it’s not getting any easier with Ole Miss. It is a really tough place to play. There are going to be 12,000 fans screaming. They know what this series means, just like we know what it means. It is two teams fighting to get out of the cellar and get into the conference tournament. The team that comes out of this is going to be looking pretty good.”
If the Tigers want to win, the key will be continuing their recent power surge. In its first 37 games, Missouri had 37 home runs. Over the past four games, the Tigers have hit 13 homers — good for more than three a game. Luke Mann (13) and Fox Leum (eight) lead the way, but recently, the Tigers have been getting power swings from players like Ross Lovich and Ty Wilmsmeyer, who are known more for their speed.
If Missouri can keep its bats hot, it should be able to punish the Rebels’ pitching staff, as it did against Mississippi State on Saturday when the Tigers set a new school record for runs in an SEC game.