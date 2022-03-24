For the second straight weekend, Missouri baseball will face a team ranked in the top five of the Division I poll. Last weekend it was No. 4 Vanderbilt. This weekend it will be No. 3 Arkansas.
Despite being ranked higher, the Razorbacks should be a better matchup for the Tigers. The Commodores' strength is in their pitching staff, which boasts a 2.11 ERA. Arkansas isn't nearly as strong — its weekend starters have an average ERA of 3.18.
Missouri, which found little success against Vanderbilt, needs to get back to scoring runs early in games. The Tigers are 10-2 when they score first, and only 2-3 when they don’t.
Fast starts have been a staple of MU’s offense early in the season. The Tigers have scored in the first inning in nine of their games, but against Vanderbilt they failed to do it once. The failure to get their offense going led to a Vanderbilt sweep. The Razorbacks are not an easy team to face by any means, but their pitching should provide less of a challenge than the Commodores did.
On the opposite side of the equation, Arkansas' bats are less explosive than the ones Missouri faced. The Razorbacks only hit for a .276 average as a team; Vanderbilt has an average of .328.
Despite the outcomes of the game, there were still times that the Tigers’ pitching was successful against the Commodores’ bats. In Saturday’s game, Austin Troesser pitched two shutout innings to start, but after a dip in velocity, he was pulled before he could pitch further.
On Sunday, Nathan Landry retired eight straight batters after coming into the game in the fourth inning, but his day ended after giving up back-to-back home runs in the seventh. If Missouri can string together competitive innings against a weaker Razorback lineup, the Tigers should be able to keep games within striking distance.
Spencer Miles is set to start on the mound Friday for the Tigers. In his most recent start against Vanderbilt, he only pitched three innings and gave up seven runs. It was his worst performance of the season, spiking his ERA up to 5.19. How he pitches Friday will set the tone for the rest of the series.
Missouri has yet to announce a starter for Saturday’s game. Troesser has been the Tigers’ Saturday starter, but the coaching staff seems to be proceeding cautiously after his early exit last weekend.
This will be the first series in which Arkansas faces an opponent in its own ballpark. The only road games that the Razorbacks have played so far have been on neutral ground. The Tigers have done a good job defending their home turf with a 4-1 record at home. Their only loss at home came against No. 23 Gonzaga.