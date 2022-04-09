For the second straight night, Missouri baseball jumped out to a two-run lead against No. 1 Tennessee. For the second night in a row, the Tigers fell apart in the late innings, losing 11-4 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
If you are a fan of home runs, then this was the game to watch. In the first two innings, there were five. Two came in the first when Luke Mann and Torin Montgomery hit back-to-back solo shots to put Missouri (18-10, 3-8 SEC) up on the Volunteers. For Mann, the homer represented his second of the series and his team-leading eighth of the season.
Tennessee (30-1, 11-0) didn't wait long to respond, hitting a trio of solo shots back-to-back-to-back in the bottom of the second. The Volunteers lead the country in home runs and proved why.
The Tigers retook the lead in the third thanks to a sacrifice fly and a double, but things fell apart when Missouri coach Steve Bieser had to turn to his bullpen.
Tony Neubeck was pulled from the game after 4⅓ innings when he allowed two runners to get on with only one out. Bieser handed the ball to Austin Cheeley, who got two outs and ended the inning. Tennessee quickly loaded the bases in the next inning with two singles and a walk off Cheeley. Bieser visited the mound but decided to leave his pitcher in the game.
That proved to be a mistake when Jordan Beck cleared the bases, hitting a grand slam that put the Volunteers up 7-4. Tennessee tacked on more runs in the seventh and eighth putting the game on ice.
Early in the season, the Tigers struggled to get consistent innings from their starting rotation but found success in the bullpen. In April, the opposite has been true. Although Neubeck gave up the three straight homers, he struck out seven batters and left the game with Missouri in the lead, but the Tigers couldn't hold on. The same story can be said about Friday night's loss.
After starter Spencer Miles exited the game with just one earned run and a lead, Missouri's bullpen gave up seven runs and lost the game. With both Friday's and Saturday's wins, the Volunteers clinch the series and continue their undefeated start to SEC play. Their 11-0 record is the best start a team has had in SEC play since expansion. The Tigers have lost three of their first four conference series.