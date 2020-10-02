After finishing their race at the Commodore Classic on Sept. 19, Missouri runners Kieran Wood, Martin Prodanov, Marquette Wilhite and William Sinclair each told coach Marc Burns that they thought they could have won the race.
"For the four of them to think they had a chance to win at a certain point in the race, late in the race, I thought was a really good sign for us," Burns said.
None of them did end up winning, but all four finished in the top 10 with Sinclair placing third, a performance that earned him Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.
Missouri returns to action Saturday, hosting the second annual Gans Creek Classic. Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Arkansas' women's team are all traveling to compete in the meet. The men's 8K race begins at 9 a.m. and the women's 6K race follows at 10 a.m.
"What's exciting about this year, it's obviously a very different year, crazy year for us, but the fact that we get to run against SEC teams every week is pretty cool," Burns said. "That part's great. We know it's going to be a quality competition. We know we're going to get challenged."
Only three teams including Missouri are racing on the men's side. The Tigers beat the Commodores in their season-opening meet, and Texas A&M's men finished third at the SEC Preview Meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the same day as the Commodore Classic.
While he was surprised by how high Sinclair finished in his collegiate debut, Burns said he thinks "the sky's the limit" for the freshman New Zealand native.
"There was some indication there that he was ready to roll, but it wasn't until about 6K into that race where I looked at him and was like 'Holy cow, I think he might win this race,'" Burns said. "He's a racer. We're really excited about having William here. He's been just a great, great addition to the team."
With the competition being so limited, Burns said the goal is to win the men's title. Sinclair, Wood, Prodanov and Wilhite are all expected to place top 10.
On the women's side, senior Sarah Chapman and sophomore Ginger Murnieks will aim to break into the top five against reigning national champion Arkansas and Vanderbilt, which Burns referred to as a "traditional powerhouse." Texas A&M only had five women race in the SEC Preview Meet and placed fifth, but Burns said he hasn't really seen the team perform yet.
Murnieks finished seventh at the Commodore Classic. At the SEC Championships last season, she placed 28th and set a new personal record with a time of 21 minutes, 1.1 seconds.
"I think I definitely learned a lot last year and being in those big races when everyone is so good you can just learn so much," Murnieks said. "I think there's just like a lot of strategy that goes into it and just having that experience I know will help me going forward. And with nerves, knowing that you've been in that situation before I think can help."
One of the things Burns said was most helpful about having an away meet to start the season was giving his runners — especially the newcomers — a chance to set a routine.
"Race anxiety does crazy things to you," he said. "What we always try to say is like, 'Hey, don't worry about that stuff. Just go back to your routine, do what we do every single day at practice, the same drills.' I know when someone's nervous because I see them doing some crazy drill that I've never seen them do before."
Saturday's Gans Creek Classic will not be open to spectators besides the 150 pre-ticketed family members and friends of all four attending teams. The race will be live streamed by PrimeTime Timing.