As the regular season winds down, the Tigers are heating up.
A dominant straight-set victory over Alabama on Friday extended Missouri’s winning streak to three and marked the Tigers’ seventh win in nine matches. With only five matches remaining in the regular season, it is essential that Missouri takes care of business against South Carolina on Sunday if the Tigers hope to stay alive in the race to host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri sits at No. 19 in the RPI, but needs to gain ground to have a chance at a top-16 finish. Luckily for the Tigers, though, they have multiple top 50 RPI teams remaining on their schedule that could help them move up in the standings.
And it all begins with South Carolina.
The Gamecocks come into the match ranked No. 42 in the RPI. South Carolina has moved up the ranking system in the past couple of weeks on the back of an impressive five-game winning streak that didn’t see the Gamecocks drop a single set. However, the script flipped Friday, when No. 17 Kentucky defeated South Carolina in straight sets for the Gamecocks’ first loss since Oct. 16.
The streak propelled South Carolina into sixth place in the SEC, one spot behind Missouri. Even so, the top teams in the standings are separated by only a couple games.
A win for the Tigers will put them in a tie for third place. But a loss drops them to sixth. The way South Carolina has been playing of late has not been lost on head coach Joshua Taylor.
“We’ve got a really good South Carolina team next so we have to prepare really well for them,” Taylor said after Friday’s victory over Alabama. “We’ve got to have good mental prep and focus and come out and dominate them or otherwise they will come out strong.”
The strong start against the Crimson Tide on Friday night was one of the biggest reasons for the win. The Tigers high energy resulted in the match ending in three sets despite needing five in the Tigers’ victory over Alabama on Nov. 8.
“We need to continue improving on our consistency,” Taylor said. “We put two nice matches together now but seven days ago Alabama took us to five sets. It’s a day at a time thing. We will look at some things in practice tomorrow because we have to look towards South Carolina as they are a good volleyball team.”
One thing the team should look at is the recent surge of Kayla Caffey. Missouri’s middle blocker recorded a career-high 13 kills against Alabama on Nov. 8 and then tallied a team-leading 11 kills in Friday night’s victory. She also had a combined six blocks in the two matches.
With the addition of this recent offensive explosion of Caffey to an already powerful attack that ranks second in the country in hitting percentage, eight in aces per set and 10th in kills per set, the Tigers have been hard to stop.
First serve is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Hearnes Center. Fans can also stream the game online at WatchESPN. This will be the penultimate home game for the Tigers. The final match at Hearnes, if the Tigers don’t host NCAA Tournament matches, will be on Nov. 30 against LSU.