Ty Wilmsmeyer slides headfirst into third base (copy)

Ty Wilmsmeyer slides headfirst into third base March 22 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City. The Tigers look to snap their six-game losing streak against Vanderbilt on Thursday.

 Adam Runge/Missourian

After losing six Southeastern Conference games in a row, Missouri baseball returns home to welcome No. 4 Vanderbilt for a three-game series, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Stadium.

The Commodores have largely dominated the Tigers since 2013, holding a 25-4 advantage. Missouri (19-9, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) has lost the past seven matchups against Vanderbilt, including a three-game sweep on the road in its most-recent meeting, coming in March 2022.

