After losing six Southeastern Conference games in a row, Missouri baseball returns home to welcome No. 4 Vanderbilt for a three-game series, which is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Taylor Stadium.
The Commodores have largely dominated the Tigers since 2013, holding a 25-4 advantage. Missouri (19-9, 3-6 Southeastern Conference) has lost the past seven matchups against Vanderbilt, including a three-game sweep on the road in its most-recent meeting, coming in March 2022.
Vanderbilt (24-5, 9-0) is one of the hottest teams in the nation right now — the Commodores are currently on a 12-game winning streak. They have swept then-No. 3 Mississippi, Mississippi State and Georgia during that streak to open up conference play.
Outfielder RJ Schreck and infielder Davis Diaz are two names to keep an eye on for the Commodores. Schreck leads the team with seven home runs and 32 RBI, and Diaz slugs .477 and has 33 hits.
Tiger batters will be facing left-handers Carter Holton, Hunter Owen and Devin Futrell — who hold ERA's of 2.58, 3.51 and 2.70, respectively, for the Commodores.
Luke Mann and Trevor Austin have been the most consistent hitters for Missouri so far this season. Mann leads the team with 38 hits and has eight home runs, and Austin boasts a .326 average and 22 RBI. Hank Zeisler has also played a key role in the Tigers' hitting success this season— he leads the team with nine home runs and 33 RBI.
Freshman Logan Lunceford will start on the mound for the Tigers on Thursday, and senior Chandler Murphy will be Missouri's starter Friday. The Tigers' starting pitcher for Saturday's series finale has not been announced yet.