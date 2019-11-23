Following a disappointing performance against No. 14 Kentucky, Missouri will look to rebound when it travels to Tennessee on Sunday.
On Wednesday, the Tigers had their worst offensive performance of the season in their straight-set loss to Kentucky. Missouri hit .127 and committed 31 total errors. The loss ended the Tigers’ hopes to host the NCAA Tournament.
However, with only three matches left in the regular season, Missouri will now shift its focus to solidifying its résumé in hopes of avoiding a regional with Nebraska.
The final stretch for the Tigers begins with a trip to Knoxville. Tennessee comes into the match 13-12 on the season and 7-8 in the SEC. Missouri defeated the Volunteers earlier this season on Oct. 20 inside the Hearnes Center.
Missouri was able to expose the Tennessee defense in its previous meeting. The Tigers hit over .400 and had four players with double-digit kills. Kylie Deberg led the Tigers with 17 kills and two service aces.
Deberg has been one of the best offensive weapons in the country this season. She ranks eighth in kills per set, 14th in aces per set and sixth in points per set in the NCAA. Deberg leads the Tigers in kills and service aces.
The Volunteers’ offense is led by Tessa Grubbs. Tennessee’s outside hitter leads the team with 401 kills and 428.5 points. During Missouri’s Oct. 20 matchup with the Volunteers, the Tigers had a hard time containing Grubbs. She finished the match with a team-leading 20 kills on .436 hitting. She was the only Volunteer with double-digit kills and a hitting percentage above .250.
Missouri’s middle blockers, Kayla Caffey and Tyanna Omazic, will focus on stopping Grubbs’ attacking threat. However, Caffey and Omazic have also been offensive leaders of late.
Caffey posted a career-high 13 kills on Oct. 8 against Alabama and had another seven kills on .429 hitting during Missouri’s loss to Kentucky. Omazic had a good match as well, recording eight kills on .615 hitting. However, it was Deberg and Leketor Member-Meneh who received 30 more attacking opportunities despite hitting a combined .041.
Despite Missouri’s defeat on Wednesday, the Tigers sit just one game out of third place in the SEC. A win on Sunday could move the Tigers into the upper tier of the SEC standings.
First serve is scheduled for 1 p.m. The match will broadcast live on SEC Network.