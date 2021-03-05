Missouri baseball’s struggles continued Thursday night when the Tigers fell to Dallas Baptist in the first game of the Frisco College Baseball Classic in Frisco, Texas. The Tigers fell to the Patriots 3-2.
All things looked good for Missouri for the first half of the game. Pitching was in a groove and the offense did just enough, scoring a run in the third and a run in the fifth. So the Tigers popped it into neutral and decided to coast. … a costly mistake.
Starter Lukas Veinbergs put Missouri in a great position. He gave up just four hits in 5 innings of work and more than doubled his season strikeout total of four with seven punchouts Thursday. Veinbergs still had some control issues, walking five, but seemed to be in much better command than his previous outings.
Picking up where Veinbergs left off, freshman Ian Lohse came in to pitch in the bottom of the sixth. The freshman posted two clean innings, helped out by a preposterous catch in center field by Ross Lovich, before running into some trouble in his third frame on the mound. The bottom of the eighth started off okay — Lohse got a quick first out with a fly out to center. Things quickly unraveled from there. A single, a walk and a single later and the bases were juiced with just a two-run cushion and one out.
Missouri coach Steve Bieser went to another freshman out of the pen, Zach Hise. Bieser has been comfortable sticking Hise in high-pressure situations all season despite the righty’s inexperience. Hise did exactly the job the Tigers needed done, a groundout to second base and the potential for an inning-ending double play. Problem was, the ball wasn’t hit hard enough for second baseman Mark Vierling and shortstop Joshua Day to turn two quick enough.
Missouri traded an out for a run and hoped it could get one more before DBU could tie or take the lead. But after falling behind in the count 3-1 to River Town, Missouri decided to walk the Patriots’ hard-hitting outfielder. The decision only set Jackson Glenn up to be the hero. Glenn skipped a double over third base, bringing around two to score and taking home the winning RBI.
Offensively, Missouri had a bit of an off night. Going into Thursday’s contest, the Tigers averaged 6.9 runs per game — nearly five more than they could muster against DBU.
Torin Montgomery scored both of the Tigers’ runs, with Day and Brandt Belk knocking him in. No batter had more than one hit and Day’s RBI double was the only extra-base hit. Vierling’s eight-game hit streak ended after the senior went 0 for 4 with two Ks. Day and Chad McDaniel continued their streaks, however. Including Thursday’s loss, both Tigers have hit in all eight games in which they have appeared.
Missouri plays Dallas Baptist again at 6 p.m. Friday in Frisco.