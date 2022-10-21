Missouri volleyball followed up its first SEC victory of 2022 with a disappointing loss to Ole Miss in three sets (17-25, 29-31, 21-25) on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi.

After stellar defensive performances the weekend before against Auburn, Missouri's receiving and blocking couldn't get on the same level, leaving Ole Miss (8-10, 4-4 SEC) with a steady path to victory most of the way.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2022, studying sports journalism. Reach me at cjlfph@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you