Missouri volleyball followed up its first SEC victory of 2022 with a disappointing loss to Ole Miss in three sets (17-25, 29-31, 21-25) on Friday in Oxford, Mississippi.
After stellar defensive performances the weekend before against Auburn, Missouri's receiving and blocking couldn't get on the same level, leaving Ole Miss (8-10, 4-4 SEC) with a steady path to victory most of the way.
Similar to one of its previous matches against South Carolina, Missouri (8-10, 1-7) gave away the second set after leading by three on game point. The brutal loss in extras took the wind out of the Tigers' sails and put them in both a hole for the remainder of the match.
Though they did suffer a sweep, the Tigers' offense handled itself well for most of the match. Led by a 12-kill night from Anna Dixon, Missouri helped itself to a decent .216 hitting percentage on 116 attempts. This efficiency peaked in the second set, when the Tigers managed a .375 clip with 21 kills. Kaylee Cox added 10 kills and eight digs, but was held scoreless in the decisive third set.
Missouri gets a second chance against Ole Miss tomorrow at 4 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi, the finale of the two-match road series.
CC women's soccer extends winning streak to 10
Columbia College women's soccer defeated William Woods 5-2 to extend its winning streak to 10 games Friday in Columbia.
Five different Cougars found the net in the contest as they remained unbeaten in American Midwest Conference play.
Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco put the Cougars on the board in the 21st minute, tying the game up after Sydney Balducci opened the scoring for the Owls earlier in the contest.
Balducci scored again later in the half, but her strike came between goals from CC's Juana Wulff and Abigail Logan, and the Cougars went into the half with a one-goal lead.
Brooke Schneider and Macie Lucas scored before the hour mark to extend Columbia's lead to three and put the game out of sight.
Through six conference games, the Cougars (11-3-1, 6-0 AMC) have scored 36 goals and conceded just three times.
Columbia next faces Harris-Stowe at 1 p.m. Tuesday in St. Louis, where a win would all but secure the regular-season title.