Missouri’s men finished in third place with 303 points, and Missouri’s women finished in third as well with 284 points at the SMU Classic.
Senior Jack Dahlgren had a strong showing for the Tigers on Saturday with a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle (42.99), a second place-finish in the 200 backstroke (1:42.24) and was a member of the first-place men’s 200 freestyle relay with Danny Kovac, Daniel Wilson and Grant Bochenski (1:19.48).
Fifth-year Sarah Thompson also performed well with a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle (49.36) and was a member of the second-place women’s 200 medley relay along with Meredith Rees, Kayla Jones and Megan Keil (1:38.00). She was also a member of the first-place 200 freestyle relay with Amy Feddersen, Keil and Rees (1:29.22).
Missouri women’s swim and dive will compete against Arkansas at home Oct. 23rd. Missouri men’s swim and dive will compete against Purdue Nov. 5th.
Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive win against Southern Illinois
Missouri’s men and women groups each won with scores of 148-92 and 145-95, respectively, against Southern Illinois.
The Tigers were dominant throughout the meet, with the women’s team finishing in first place in nine of the 13 events and the men’s team finishing in first place in 10 of 13 events.
Senior Molly Gowans had a strong performance with first place finishes in the 200 freestyle (1:48.67) and the 100 freestyle (50.34). She was also in the first-place 200 free relay along with Macy Rink, CJ Kovac and Abbey Taute (1:33.96).
Junior Kevin Hammer also had a strong showing with first-place finishes in the 50 freestyle (20.03) and the 100 freestyle (45.12). He was a member of the first-place 200 free relay along with Alex Moore, Kyle Leach and Freddie Rindshøj (1:21.05).
Early goal keeps Stars undefeated in conference play.
Stephens soccer remained undefeated in AMC conference play, taking down Hannibal-LaGrange 1-0.
The lone goal came in the fifth minute, unassisted off the foot of Melissa Martinez.
It was the Stars defense that shone throughout the rest of the match, holding the Trojans to only two shots on goal, both of which were saved by Cordelia Dallam.
The match improved the Stars to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
The longest win streak to open conference play in school history will be put to the test Tuesday, when the Stars take on Harris-Stowe State. The Hornets enter the match 10-1, with their only loss coming against Columbia College.
In their nine head-to-head matches, the Stars have never won a game in the series, being outscored 45-2.
Columbia College women’s soccer gives Harris-Stowe first loss of the season
Columbia College took down previously-undefeated Harris Stowe 3-2 in overtime.
The Cougars fell behind 2-1 early in the second half, tied things up at the 76th minute with a goal from forward Jewel Morelan, her second of the match. Defender Grace Winegar scored in the 97th minute to win the match for Columbia College.
Columbia College’s next match is at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12th at Missouri Valley.
Columbia College men’s soccer moves to 3-0 in AMC play with dominant win over Harris-Stowe
Columbia College remained undefeated at home with a dominant 4-0 win over Harris-Stowe.
Offensively and defensively, the Cougars held complete control, only allowing two shots while taking 13 shots, eight on goal.
Midfielder Antonio Aranda recored a hat-trick with two coming within nine minutes of each other in the second half, and midfielder Nathan Durdle scored as well.
Columbia College’s next match is against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy at 7 p.m. Oct. 13th.