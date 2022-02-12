With their first meet of the season back in October, it has been a long grind for Missouri's men's and women's swim and dive teams to get to where they are today.
With the first day of the SEC Championships on Tuesday at the University of Tennessee Aquatics Center, the work these teams have put in over the season has paid off. For the fifth time this season, both teams are ranked in the top 20 in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) poll. The men's team finished at 14th, and the women finished at 19th.
"It's a challenge," coach Andrew Grevers said in reference to how difficult it can be to stay focused and motivated over such a long season. "Swimming is a unique sport; it's a grind year-round. We ask a lot out of our athletes every single practice, and they understand what we expect from them."
While Grevers and both teams hope to place high in the SEC Championships, he wants the focus to remain on the NCAA Championships in March, hoping more of his athletes can qualify during their swims in Tennessee.
"This isn't the year we are lined up for it," Grevers said. "As a team, we want to hyper focus the NCAA Championships. I'll never limit my athletes, and we'll certainly try and put our best swims out there, but we want to just qualify more."
Last season, both teams finished out of the top five at the SEC Championships, with the men's team finishing sixth (802 points) and the women's team placing seventh (614.5 points).
As they try to lock in a berth for the NCAA Championships, swimmers to look out for next week include some of the top-10 time holders in the country.
Senior Jack Dahlgren has NCAA B-cut times in the 50, 100 and 200-yard freestyle as well as the 100 and 200 backstroke. His 200 back time (1 minute, 40.96 seconds) is the 10th fastest in the country.
Senior Danny Kovac has the fifth-fastest time in the 200 butterfly (1:40.78) as well as the seventh-fastest times in both the 100 fly (45.31) and the 200 individual medley (1:42.39). He holds a B-cut time in all three of these events.
Junior Ben Patton has the 10th-fastest time in the 100 breaststroke (51.50), fast enough to automatically qualify him for the NCAA Championships with an A-cut time.
On the women's team, keep an eye out for fifth year Sarah Thompson. With seventh-fastest times in the country for the 50 free (21.81) and the 100 fly (51.44) as well as the ninth fastest in the 100 back (51.59), she aims to solidify her chances for an NCAA Championship berth for a fifth straight season.
Regardless of the outcome next week, Missouri's coaching staff is pleased with the team's effort, dedication and ability as the end to a long season approaches.
"It's my third full year," Grevers said, "and it's crazy how much I care about these people and how proud I am of these individuals. The positive impact they can have on the community in Columbia. ... There are truly special people on this team."