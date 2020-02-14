The Missouri men’s golf team opens its spring season in the Suntrust Gator Invitational on Saturday in Gainesville, Florida.
The tournament is hosted by the University of Florida and golfers will compete at the Mark Bostick Golf Course.
The two-day tournament includes 14 schools that will play 36 holes on Saturday and 18 holes on Sunday.
The Tigers are led by senior Rory Franssen, who will begin the spring season teeing off first for Missouri in the Gator Invitational. Franssen earned a top-25 finish in all four events he competed in during the fall season, including finishing second at the Prairie Club Invitational in September. Franssen looks to build off his fall campaign where he averaged a career-best 71.3 strokes per round.
Ross Steelman will tee off second for Missouri. Steelman, a redshirt freshman, impressed during the fall in his first season with the Tigers. Steelman, an alumnus of Rock Bridge, won the 2019 Prairie Club Invitational with a nine-under 210. During that tournament, Steelman posted a round of eight-under 65, the lowest score by a Tigers golfer in the fall season. Steelman finished the fall season with five consecutive rounds under par.
Teeing off third and fourth for the Tigers will be Yu-Ta Tsai and Tommy Boone. Tsai, freshman, competed in two events during the fall season, making his first appearance in the Hoakalei CC Invitational. In the fall season, the lefty Boone, a sophomore, recorded his only top-25 finish at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate, finishing 23rd.
Jack Parker rounds out the lineup for Missouri. Parker, an alumnus of Tolton, competed in all five events during the fall. His best finish came at the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate, where he finished 10th after carding a one-under-par 215. Parker posted his season-low three-under 69 at the Hoakalei CC Invititational.
Tee time is set for 7 a.m. Saturday.