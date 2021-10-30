Missouri finished Saturday on top of the leaderboard at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational, with three Tigers in the top 20.
Charlie Crockett, Yu-Ta Tsai and Jack Lundin were in the top 10 while Jack Parker was tied for 22nd and had seven straight birdies on the day.
The invitational continues Sunday.
Missouri volleyball’s struggles continue against Florida
Missouri volleyball fell to No. 23 Florida in straight sets, 25-10, 25-23 and 25-22.
The Tigers’ offense continued to struggle like it has for most of the season. Missouri (4-20) had a point-scoring percentage of just 38.6%.
Missouri’s next match is against Mississippi State at 5 p.m. next Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.
Columbia College men’s hoops loses to Bethel, drops to 1-2
Columbia College men’s basketball lost 76-66 to Bethel. The Cougars (1-2) were outscored by three points in the first half and seven in the second as the Threshers (2-0) earned the victory.
Jaylon Scott recorded 31 points, 13 rebounds and three steals in the win.
The Cougars will try to avoid losing a third straight as they face Westminster at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
CC women’s basketball spoils Bethany’s season opener
Columbia College women’s basketball picked up its first win of the season, defeating Bethany 67-60.
Mallory Shetley led the way for the Cougars, putting up 15 points along with seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Mackenzie Dubbert chipped in with 14 points.
The Cougars led 48-26 at the half before the Swedes (0-1) made an attempted comeback that fell just short.
The Swedes outscored the Cougars by 11 in the third quarter but could not finish the rally. Hannah Ferguson scored 20 points for the Swedes. The Cougars won despite committing 26 turnovers.
Columbia College (1-1) faces Westminster Monday at home.
CC volleyball defeats Central Baptist, becomes first NAIA program to earn 1,400 wins
No. 19 Columbia College volleyball defeated Central Baptist 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-11) in an American Midwest Conference matchup to win its fifth straight and become the first program in NAIA history to record 1,400 total victories.
Ellie Crede and Ellie Rockers combined for 28 kills as the Cougars improved to 27-7 overall and 7-1 in the AMC. The Mustangs (9-14, 3-4) were led by Kylee Sabella, who finished with 10 kills.
The Cougars face William Woods on Tuesday at Southwell Complex. Prior to the contest, the Cougars’ seniors will be recognized.
Stephens soccer upset by UHSP
Stephens soccer lost 2-0 to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, with both goals coming in the second half.
Riley Harris carried the Eutectics (3-11-2) to victory with goals at the 71:44 and 76:30 marks of the game. Emily Sitkowski also contributed with eight saves.
The Stars (7-10) have lost six straight to close out the season, being held scoreless in four of those losses.
Stephens volleyball wins on senior day
Less than 24 hours after clinching a spot in the AMC Tournament, the Stars celebrated senior day with a win, defeating Lyon 3-1 (25-28, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22).
The Stars jumped back to .500 overall (12-12) and in conference play, where they sit at 4-4.
Stephens will host its final regular-season game, against William Woods, at 7 p.m Thursday.