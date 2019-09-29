After Day 1 of the Jackrabbit Invitational, Missouri men's golf is atop the leaderboard with a score of 584.
The Tigers shot a combined score of 294 in the first round of the tournament Sunday, one point behind Sam Houston State. But after a strong showing of 290 in Round 2, Missouri jumped to first place, two shots ahead of South Dakota State. Seven teams are competing in the invitational.
Redshirt freshman Ross Steelman's eight-under par set the Tigers up for the first place finish after Day 1. He leads all players with a 138. Senior Rory Frannssen shot a 145 Sunday and is tied for fourth.
The Jackrabbit Invitational concludes Monday in Valentine, Nebraska.