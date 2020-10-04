After months of uncertainty surrounding play, Missouri men's and women's golf returns to action Monday.
Both teams travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas, this week to make their fall debut at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.
This is the first of three events for both teams during the fall segment of the 2020-21 campaign. The 54-hole stroke play competition will feature all 14 Southeastern Conference golf programs from Monday to Wednesday.
On the men's side, the Tigers will be sending many familiar faces to Arkansas.
Ross Steelman will take the first spot for Missouri. Steelman comes off a standout freshman season where he became the first Missouri freshman since 2012 to win an event.
Jack Parker, Rory Franssen and Yu-Ta Tsai all return after being mainstays in the Tigers 2019-20 campaign.
Parker and Franssen come off an impressive season that saw both register their best scoring average thus far in their tenure as Tigers.
Tsai will compete for the final spot for Missouri. He comes off his best performance as a Tiger, posting a career-low 3-under 69 in the opening round of the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in March.
Newcomer Walker Kesterson rounds out the lineup as he makes his Missouri debut.
After four years at Southern Mississippi, Kesterson was granted an additional fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA due to COVID-19 cancellations. He competed in eight tournaments for the Golden Eagles, posting a 73.71 scoring average and racking up four Top-35 individual finishes.
Coach Mark Leroux believes his team is prepared and eager for the opportunity to return to competition.
"We've been working hard toward this opportunity since our season was cut short last spring," Leroux said in a news release. "We're grateful and excited to have a chance to compete, and I know our guys are ready to tee off and play some great golf."
Unlike the men, Missouri women's golf will not have any newcomers. Instead, the Tigers will rely on experience, along with the return of a familiar face.
Senior Jessica Yuen makes her comeback this week after a wrist injury sidelined her in 2019-20. Yuen was a 2017 and 2018 NCAA Regional Qualifier .
After standout freshman seasons, Sophia Yoemans and Brianne Bolden will look to continue their success. Each competed in every event in the spring, putting up impressive numbers. Yoemans' 74.60 and Bolden's 74.9 scoring average were both third and fourth-best respectively by a freshman in program history.
Noelle Beijer and Julia Bower round out the lineup , taking the fourth and fifth spot, respectively. Beijer finished the shortened spring season with a 72.75 season scoring average, the third best in program history. Bower will make her sixth career start for the Tigers. Her best performance came last fall when she finished T-35 at the Johnie Imes Invite.
Similar to Leroux, coach Stephanie Priesmeyer is thrilled to see her team back on the golf course.
"Our team is so excited and I believe they are ready to get this season going," Priesmeyer said in a news release. "The five student-athletes that are traveling are playing well, and they play well together, which is going to be important with the tournament format having us compete as a group pairing. We are excited for our fans to tune in to the Golf Channel. We feel very grateful for the SEC and Mizzou to have a chance to compete this year and we're looking forward to the opportunity Monday."
Missouri men's golf is set to tee off from the 10th hole at 9:49 a.m. Monday, while the women are set to tee off at 10:50 a.m. The GOLF Channel will be broadcasting live coverage of the tournament each day). Live results and scores will be available on www.Golfstat.com.