Missouri has finally beaten Alabama. In cross country.
Missouri cross country hosted the SEC Championships for the first time in program history Friday at Gans Creek.
The men raced first in an 8,000-meter race. Alabama freshman Eliud Kipsang won the race in 23 minutes, 33.5 seconds.
Junior Marquette Wilhite had the best finish for the Tigers, finishing ninth in 23:55.6. He was closely followed by freshman William Sinclair in 13th (23:58.4), junior Martin Prodanov in 19th (24:11.2) and junior Mitchell Small in 28th (24:20.2). Wilhite and Sinclair also earned second team All-SEC honors.
No. 6 Arkansas won the men's race with 40 points. It's the Razorbacks' second straight year winning the SEC Championships and for the ninth time since 2010. No. 28 Ole Miss finished second with 59.
Missouri finished the meet in third with 105 points, pulling an upset over No.22 Alabama, which finished fourth with 132. The third-place finish is tied for Missouri's highest finish at the SEC Championships, only doing it in one other time in 2012.
Missouri coach Marc Burns said that after the performance it was hard not to tear up a bit.
"That was just unbelievable what they did out there," he said. "We had one of our lowest points in the history of our program two weeks ago. And now we've got one of the highest points. It's crazy how this sport works."
Heading into the race, the Tigers hadn't decided on their No. 5 runner. Fortunately for them, senior Jacob Nicholson stepped up to the challenge, finishing 38th in 24:48.4. His finish helped secure the third place .
"He (Nicholson) is such a great kid and wants it so bad," Burns said. "He came here to do something special at this home course and then at regionals next week."
Nicholson is a one-year graduate student, who transferred from Washington State for his fifth year of eligibility. As he crossed the finish line, the senior was seen with tears of joy streaming down his face.
"I wanted to hang up the spikes and be done and I just got another chance," he said. "Coming out here and helping the team achieve something that's never been done before, it was just amazing."
Nicholson, along with fellow graduate transfer Owen Bishop, signed on the spot when they visited the Missouri team. Nicholson said that while it was difficult, he could see how much the coaches and runners loved the sport.
"Leaving my old team was hard," Nicholson said. "I was there for four years and made a lot of good connections there. But these guys opened up to me with open arms and accepted me for who I am."
Nicholson feels that with the victory over Alabama, the Tigers will be able to ride the confidence into the regionals meet, where they'll race for 10,000 meters.
"We train for 10Ks," Nicholson said. "Everyone stayed in Columbia over the summer and just ran lots of mileage. I think we're going to be good for a 10K."
The women raced shortly after in the 6,000-meter race. Alabama junior Mercy Chenlangat regained her crown as SEC Champion after throwing down a time of 19:55.2. She becomes the first woman to break 20 minutes in the 6,000 at Gans Creek.
Missouri senior Sarah Chapman was the first finisher for the Tigers, coming in 24th at 21:01.3. The women had each of their top-six finishers come in under 22 minutes. Freshman Allison Newman's 70th place finish was enough to earn a place on the All-SEC freshman team.
No. 15 Arkansas took the SEC Championship victory for the eighth straight season, making it back-to-back tea sweeps. No. 11 Ole Miss finished in second, and No. 5 Alabama took home third. Missouri finished seventh in team rankings.
"Our goal is always to be in the top five," Burns said. "But on this given day, that was probably the best we could have done."
The teams will have one final guaranteed race in the NCAA Midwest Regionals in Iowa City, Iowa. Burns said that in order to put them in a good position to move to the national meet, they'll need to run very similar, if not better, than they did Friday.
"With as tough as the SEC has gotten, this race runs very similar to the NCAA Midwest Regionals," he said. "What you scored here, you can probably count on if you run well scoring in the regional."