When two of the Top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings show up to an event and neither break par, it's obvious that it has been a tough day on the golf course.
Missouri men’s golf began its second event of the season Friday at the LSU Invitational in what turned out to be a high scoring day at the University Club Golf Course in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
In a field that included seven of the Top 25 ranked programs in the NCAA and six programs that received votes in the coaches’ poll, no team finished the day under par. Just six individual players finished in the red.
The Tigers once again find themselves in the bottom half of the 15-team field, finishing the day in 11th after a 17-over team score of 305. On a packed leaderboard, this is just 12 strokes off of Illinois’ lead.
The Fighting Illini finished the day at the top of the lot after a 5-over 293, greatly buoyed by individual leader Jerry Ji’s 3-under 69 — the only player to break 70 on the day.
Missouri’s closest individual to Ji’s lead is Walker Kesterson, who shot a 2-over 74 to lead the Tigers’ scoring. Kesterson’s score tied that of World Amateur No. 1 Davis Thompson (Georgia), who also finished the day with a 74.
Kesterson will begin Saturday’s play in a tie for 16th. He is the only Tiger in the Top 20.
Ross Steelman comes in a stroke behind teammate Kesterson after a 3-over 75. Steelman has led Missouri in three of its four tournaments this season.
Graduate student Rory Franssen and sophomore Yu-ta Tsai recorded the Tigers’ two other counting scores, with a 5-over 77 and a 7-over 79, respectively.
Michael Terblanche struggled to a 12-over 84.
For the third time in four rounds, Missouri lost out on strokes by not having its individual Tommy Boone on the starting roster. Boone had a triple-bogey and finished 4-over 76, but was three strokes lower than Tsai’s counting total.
Had Boone’s score counted, Missouri would sit two places higher on the team leaderboard, leapfrogging Kentucky and No. 13 Auburn to ninth place.
The Tigers went 0-11 against Southeastern Conference teams in their spring opener in Florida, and currently trail seven SEC opponents but lead three others: Ole Miss, LSU and Alabama.
The Tigers return to the course Saturday for the second round in Baton Rouge.